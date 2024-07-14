2024 Scribe Award Nominees

The International Association of Media Tie-in Writers today announced the nominees for the Scribe Awards for superior works published in 2023.

The IAMTW’s Scribe Awards honor excellence in the field of writing tie-in fiction for media franchises. These works include novels, short stories, audio dramas, and graphic novels tied to licenses of movies and TV shows, as well as video games, comics, songs, and even book series.

The winners will be announced at San Diego Comic-Con on July 26.

ADAPTED NOVEL – GENERAL OR SPECULATIVE

Assassin’s Creed: Daughter of No One by Maria Lewis

Marvel’s Secret Invasion by Paul Cornell

Marvel’s Wastelanders: Star-Lord by Sarah Cawkwell

Ultraman by Pat Cadigan

AUDIO DRAMA

Doctor Who All’s Fair by Max Kashevsky

Doctor Who Face to Face by John Dorney

Doctor Who Pursuit of the Nightjar by Tim Foley

Doctor Who Sins of the Flesh by Alfie Shaw

Doctor Who Spirit of the Season by Georgia Cook

GRAPHIC NOVEL

The Expanse Dragontooth by Andy Diggle

The Mighty Nine Origins: Critical Role by Jody Houser

Red Rising by Rik Hoskin

Skull and Bones The Savage Storm by John Jackson Miller and James Mishler

Star Wars – The Nameless Terror by George Mann

ORIGINAL NOVEL – GENERAL

Legend of the Five Rings: Three Oaths by Josh Reynolds

Murder, She Wrote: Fit for Murder by Jessica Fletcher & Terrie Farley Moran

Watch Dogs Legion: Cold Reboot by Robbie MacNiven

ORIGINAL NOVEL – SPECULATIVE

Assassin’s Creed: The Resurrection Plot by Kate Heartfield

Marvel Zombies: The Hunger by Marsheila Rockwell

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine – The Autobiography of Benjamin Sisko by Derek Tyler Attico

Star Trek: Picard – Firewall by David Mack

Star Wars – The Eye of Darkness by George Mann

SHORT STORY

Unioverse “Singing a Deeper Song” by Tim Waggoner

Warhammer 40,000 “A Forbidden Meal” by Carrie Harris

Star Trek Deep Space Nine “Lost and Founder” by David Mack

Valdemar “Needs Must When Evil Bides” by Jennifer Brozek

Diablo “The Toll of Darkness and Light” by Jonathan Maberry

Kolchak the Night Stalker “Touch of Silk” by Deborah Daughetee

Star Trek: Discovery “Work Worth Doing” by Keith R.A. DeCandido

YOUNG ADULT / MIDDLE GRADE

Disney Chills: Circle of Ter-ROAR by Vera Strange

Disney Twisted Tales: Set in Stone by Mari Mancusi

Minecraft: Return of the Piglins by Matt Forbeck

Shadowrun: Auditions: A Mosaic Run Collection by Jennifer Brozek

IAMTW’S 2024 GRANDMASTER AND FAUST AWARD WINNER

The International Association of Media Tie-In Writers is also presenting the 2024 Faust Award for Grandmaster to James Reasoner.

A veteran writer with over four decades in the publishing industry, James Reasoner has written more than 350 novels and more than 100 short stories. Although perhaps best known for westerns, he has written across many genres from mystery to fantasy to science fiction. In addition, he’s penned essays, articles and reviews. He has contributed tie-in novels to the following series: Abilene, Longarm, Lone Star, Trailsman, Cody’s Law, Wagons West, Wind River, Stagecoach Station, and Tales from Deadwood. His non western tie-ins include The Dead Man series, Kolchak, and Walker Texas Ranger.

