2024 Scribe Award Nominees

The International Association of Media Tie-in Writers today announced the nominees for the Scribe Awards for superior works published in 2023.
The IAMTW’s Scribe Awards honor excellence in the field of writing tie-in fiction for media franchises. These works include novels, short stories, audio dramas, and graphic novels tied to licenses of movies and TV shows, as well as video games, comics, songs, and even book series.
The winners will be announced at San Diego Comic-Con on July 26.
ADAPTED NOVEL – GENERAL OR SPECULATIVE
- Assassin’s Creed: Daughter of No One by Maria Lewis
- Marvel’s Secret Invasion by Paul Cornell
- Marvel’s Wastelanders: Star-Lord by Sarah Cawkwell
- Ultraman by Pat Cadigan
AUDIO DRAMA
- Doctor Who All’s Fair by Max Kashevsky
- Doctor Who Face to Face by John Dorney
- Doctor Who Pursuit of the Nightjar by Tim Foley
- Doctor Who Sins of the Flesh by Alfie Shaw
- Doctor Who Spirit of the Season by Georgia Cook
GRAPHIC NOVEL
- The Expanse Dragontooth by Andy Diggle
- The Mighty Nine Origins: Critical Role by Jody Houser
- Red Rising by Rik Hoskin
- Skull and Bones The Savage Storm by John Jackson Miller and James Mishler
- Star Wars – The Nameless Terror by George Mann
ORIGINAL NOVEL – GENERAL
- Legend of the Five Rings: Three Oaths by Josh Reynolds
- Murder, She Wrote: Fit for Murder by Jessica Fletcher & Terrie Farley Moran
- Watch Dogs Legion: Cold Reboot by Robbie MacNiven
ORIGINAL NOVEL – SPECULATIVE
- Assassin’s Creed: The Resurrection Plot by Kate Heartfield
- Marvel Zombies: The Hunger by Marsheila Rockwell
- Star Trek: Deep Space Nine – The Autobiography of Benjamin Sisko by Derek Tyler Attico
- Star Trek: Picard – Firewall by David Mack
- Star Wars – The Eye of Darkness by George Mann
SHORT STORY
- Unioverse “Singing a Deeper Song” by Tim Waggoner
- Warhammer 40,000 “A Forbidden Meal” by Carrie Harris
- Star Trek Deep Space Nine “Lost and Founder” by David Mack
- Valdemar “Needs Must When Evil Bides” by Jennifer Brozek
- Diablo “The Toll of Darkness and Light” by Jonathan Maberry
- Kolchak the Night Stalker “Touch of Silk” by Deborah Daughetee
- Star Trek: Discovery “Work Worth Doing” by Keith R.A. DeCandido
YOUNG ADULT / MIDDLE GRADE
- Disney Chills: Circle of Ter-ROAR by Vera Strange
- Disney Twisted Tales: Set in Stone by Mari Mancusi
- Minecraft: Return of the Piglins by Matt Forbeck
- Shadowrun: Auditions: A Mosaic Run Collection by Jennifer Brozek
IAMTW’S 2024 GRANDMASTER AND FAUST AWARD WINNER
The International Association of Media Tie-In Writers is also presenting the 2024 Faust Award for Grandmaster to James Reasoner.
A veteran writer with over four decades in the publishing industry, James Reasoner has written more than 350 novels and more than 100 short stories. Although perhaps best known for westerns, he has written across many genres from mystery to fantasy to science fiction. In addition, he’s penned essays, articles and reviews. He has contributed tie-in novels to the following series: Abilene, Longarm, Lone Star, Trailsman, Cody’s Law, Wagons West, Wind River, Stagecoach Station, and Tales from Deadwood. His non western tie-ins include The Dead Man series, Kolchak, and Walker Texas Ranger.
[Based on a press release.]
Discover more from File 770
Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.