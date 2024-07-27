2024 Scribe Awards

The International Association of Media Tie-in Writers announced the winners of the Scribe Awards at San Diego Comic-Con on July 26.

The IAMTW’s Scribe Awards honor excellence in the field of writing tie-in fiction for media franchises. These works include novels, short stories, audio dramas, and graphic novels tied to licenses of movies and TV shows, as well as video games, comics, songs, and even book series.

ADAPTED NOVEL – GENERAL OR SPECULATIVE

Ultraman by Pat Cadigan

AUDIO DRAMA

Doctor Who Sins of the Flesh by Alfie Shaw

GRAPHIC NOVEL

The Mighty Nine Origins: Critical Role by Jody Houser

ORIGINAL NOVEL – GENERAL

Legend of the Five Rings: Three Oaths by Josh Reynolds

ORIGINAL NOVEL – SPECULATIVE

Star Trek: Picard – Firewall by David Mack

SHORT STORY

Star Trek Deep Space Nine “Lost and Founder” by David Mack

YOUNG ADULT / MIDDLE GRADE

Shadowrun: Auditions: A Mosaic Run Collection by Jennifer Brozek

IAMTW’S 2024 GRANDMASTER AND FAUST AWARD WINNER

James Reasoner

A veteran writer with over four decades in the publishing industry, James Reasoner has written more than 350 novels and more than 100 short stories. Although perhaps best known for westerns, he has written across many genres from mystery to fantasy to science fiction. In addition, he’s penned essays, articles and reviews. He has contributed tie-in novels to the following series: Abilene, Longarm, Lone Star, Trailsman, Cody’s Law, Wagons West, Wind River, Stagecoach Station, and Tales from Deadwood. His non western tie-ins include The Dead Man series, Kolchak, and Walker Texas Ranger.

[Based on a press release.]

