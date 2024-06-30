2024 Shamus Awards Finalists

The Private Eye Writers of America announced the finalists for the 2024 Shamus Awards on June 13. The juried award is given for private eye novels and short stories first published in the United States in 2023.

BEST HARDCOVER P.I. NOVEL

Hard Rain by Samantha Jayne Allen

Go Find Daddy by Steve Goble

The Mistress of Bhatia House by Sujata Massey

The Bell in the Fog by Lev AC Rosen

Heart of the Nile by Will Thomas

BEST ORIGINAL PAPERBACK P.I. NOVEL

Drums Guns ’N’ Money by Jonathan J. Brown

Gillespie Field Groove by Corey Lynn Fayman

The Truth We Hide by Liz Milliron

Bring the Night by J.R. Sanders

Liar’s Dice by Gabriel Valjan

BEST P.I. SHORT STORY

“Errand for a Neighbor” by Bill Bassman

“Beyond Belief” by Libby Cudmore

“The Soiled Dove of Shallow Hollow” by Sean McCluskey

“Imperfect Data” by Bob Tippee

“Making the Bad Guys Nervous” by Joseph S. Walker

