2024 Shamus Awards Finalists

The Private Eye Writers of America announced the finalists for the 2024 Shamus Awards on June 13. The juried award is given for private eye novels and short stories first published in the United States in 2023.
BEST HARDCOVER P.I. NOVEL
- Hard Rain by Samantha Jayne Allen
- Go Find Daddy by Steve Goble
- The Mistress of Bhatia House by Sujata Massey
- The Bell in the Fog by Lev AC Rosen
- Heart of the Nile by Will Thomas
BEST ORIGINAL PAPERBACK P.I. NOVEL
- Drums Guns ’N’ Money by Jonathan J. Brown
- Gillespie Field Groove by Corey Lynn Fayman
- The Truth We Hide by Liz Milliron
- Bring the Night by J.R. Sanders
- Liar’s Dice by Gabriel Valjan
BEST P.I. SHORT STORY
- “Errand for a Neighbor” by Bill Bassman
- “Beyond Belief” by Libby Cudmore
- “The Soiled Dove of Shallow Hollow” by Sean McCluskey
- “Imperfect Data” by Bob Tippee
- “Making the Bad Guys Nervous” by Joseph S. Walker
