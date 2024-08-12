2024 Sidewise Awards

The 2024 winners of the Sidewise Awards for Alternate History were announced at Glasgow 2024, A Worldcon for Our Futures on August 12 following a panel discussion of Alternate History.

SHORT FORM

Rosemary Smith, “Apollo in Retrograde,” Analog, November/December 2023

LONG FORM

Francis Spufford, Cahokia Jazz, Faber & Faber, October 2023

In 2024, the jury members for the award were Matt Mitrovich, Olav Rokne, Kurt Sidaway, and Steven Silver.

The Sidewise Awards for Alternate History were conceived in late 1995 to honor the best “genre” publications of the year. The award takes its name from Murray Leinster’s 1934 short story “Sidewise in Time,” which explores a world in which a strange storm allows people to travel between alternate worlds. The first Sidewise Awards were announced in Summer 1996 at L.A.Con III.

Each year, two awards are given. The Best Long Form Award is presented to the best novel or complete series. The Best Short Form Award is given to the best work under 60,000 words. In addition, at the discretion of the judges, a Special Achievement Award may be presented for a significant body of work or a specific novel or story which was published prior to the inception of the award. A complete list of past winners may be found here.

