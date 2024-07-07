2024 Sir Julius Vogel Awards

The 2024 Sir Julius Vogel Award winners have been announced. The awards recognize excellence in science fiction, fantasy, or horror works created by New Zealanders and New Zealand residents.
The Sir Julius Vogel Awards are administered by SFFANZ, the Science Fiction and Fantasy Association of New Zealand Inc.
BEST NOVEL
- A New Eden Menilik by Henry Dyer (Podium)
BEST YOUTH NOVEL
- A Spring of Magic by Janna Ruth (self-published)
- Maggie and the Mountain of Light by Mark Snoad (Monarch Educational Services)
BEST NOVELLA
- Hamlet, Prince of Robots by M. Darusha Wehm (In Potentia)
BEST NOVELETTE
- “Happiness” by Octavia Cade (Clarkesworld 4/23)
BEST SHORT STORY
- “What Bones These Tides Bring” by Nikky Lee (Remains to Be Told: Dark Tales of Aotearoa)
BEST COLLECTED WORK
- You Are My Sunshine and Other Stories by Octavia Cade (Stelliform)
- Remains to Be Told: Dark Tales of Aotearoa by Lee Murray, ed. (Clan Destine)
BEST PROFESSIONAL ARTWORK
- Cover art of Tarquin the Honest; Occian’s Elven by Bex Blackwood (Bateman)
BEST PROFESSIONAL PRODUCTION/PUBLICATION
- Sidetrack by Andi C. Buchanan
BEST DRAMATIC PRESENTATION
- Creamerie, Season 2
BEST FAN PRODUCTION/PUBLICATION
- Phoenixine
BEST FAN WRITING
- “Pass the Rules” by Jo Toon (Phoenixine)
SPECIAL AWARDS
NEW TALENT
- Menilik Henry Dyer
Discover more from File 770
Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.
Aren’t those lovely! I came over here to say that I was going to write in whatever genre it took to win one, but moving to New Zealand would be a bit much. Congrats to the winners.
Congrats to all the winners
I fondly remember when I was trying to “report in” to Mike and tell him the winners at the 2017 convention…