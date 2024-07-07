2024 Sir Julius Vogel Awards

Sir Julius Vogel Award

The 2024 Sir Julius Vogel Award winners have been announced. The awards recognize excellence in science fiction, fantasy, or horror works created by New Zealanders and New Zealand residents.

The Sir Julius Vogel Awards are administered by SFFANZ, the Science Fiction and Fantasy Association of New Zealand Inc.

BEST NOVEL

A New Eden Menilik by Henry Dyer (Podium)

BEST YOUTH NOVEL

A Spring of Magic by Janna Ruth (self-published)

by Janna Ruth (self-published) Maggie and the Mountain of Light by Mark Snoad (Monarch Educational Services)

BEST NOVELLA

Hamlet, Prince of Robots by M. Darusha Wehm (In Potentia)

BEST NOVELETTE

“Happiness” by Octavia Cade (Clarkesworld 4/23)

BEST SHORT STORY

“What Bones These Tides Bring” by Nikky Lee (Remains to Be Told: Dark Tales of Aotearoa)

BEST COLLECTED WORK

You Are My Sunshine and Other Stories by Octavia Cade (Stelliform)

by Octavia Cade (Stelliform) Remains to Be Told: Dark Tales of Aotearoa by Lee Murray, ed. (Clan Destine)

BEST PROFESSIONAL ARTWORK

Cover art of Tarquin the Honest; Occian’s Elven by Bex Blackwood (Bateman)

BEST PROFESSIONAL PRODUCTION/PUBLICATION

Sidetrack by Andi C. Buchanan

BEST DRAMATIC PRESENTATION

Creamerie, Season 2

BEST FAN PRODUCTION/PUBLICATION

Phoenixine

BEST FAN WRITING

“Pass the Rules” by Jo Toon (Phoenixine)

SPECIAL AWARDS

NEW TALENT

Menilik Henry Dyer

Share this: Facebook

X

