Splatterpunk Award founders Wrath James White and Brian Keene announced the winners of the 2024 Splatterpunk Awards at KillerCon in Austin, TX on August 10. The award honors superior achievement for works published in 2023 in the sub-genres of Splatterpunk and Extreme Horror.

They have also named the recipient of the sixth annual J. F. Gonzalez Lifetime Achievement Award (honoring individuals who, like Gonzalez, have made a significant impact on the Splatterpunk and Extreme Horror field).

BEST NOVEL

Maeve Fly by C. J. Leede (Tor Nightfire)

BEST NOVELLA

Snow Angels by Lucas Mangum (D&T Publishing)

BEST SHORT STORY

[Tie]

“My Octopus Master” by Stephen Kozeniewski (from Dead and Bloated, Evil Cookie Publishing)

“Blood Harmony” by Chet Williamson (from The Drive-In: Multiplex, Pandi Press)

BEST COLLECTION

Transcendental Mutilation by Ryan Harding (Death’s Head Press)

BEST ANTHOLOGY

We’re Here: An Anthology of LGBTQ+ Horror edited by Angelique Jordonna and James G. Carlson (Gloom House Publishing)

J. F. GONZALEZ LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Wrath James White

Ray Garton

Craig Spector

Share this: Facebook

X

