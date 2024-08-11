Splatterpunk Award founders Wrath James White and Brian Keene announced the winners of the 2024 Splatterpunk Awards at KillerCon in Austin, TX on August 10. The award honors superior achievement for works published in 2023 in the sub-genres of Splatterpunk and Extreme Horror.
They have also named the recipient of the sixth annual J. F. Gonzalez Lifetime Achievement Award (honoring individuals who, like Gonzalez, have made a significant impact on the Splatterpunk and Extreme Horror field).
BEST NOVEL
- Maeve Fly by C. J. Leede (Tor Nightfire)
BEST NOVELLA
- Snow Angels by Lucas Mangum (D&T Publishing)
BEST SHORT STORY
[Tie]
- “My Octopus Master” by Stephen Kozeniewski (from Dead and Bloated, Evil Cookie Publishing)
- “Blood Harmony” by Chet Williamson (from The Drive-In: Multiplex, Pandi Press)
BEST COLLECTION
- Transcendental Mutilation by Ryan Harding (Death’s Head Press)
BEST ANTHOLOGY
- We’re Here: An Anthology of LGBTQ+ Horror edited by Angelique Jordonna and James G. Carlson (Gloom House Publishing)
J. F. GONZALEZ LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
Wrath James White
Ray Garton
Craig Spector
