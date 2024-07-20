The 2024 Theakston Old Peculier Crime Novel of the Year is In The Blink of an Eye by Jo Callaghan.

The prize was created to celebrate “excellence, originality, and the very best in crime fiction from UK and Irish authors” whose novels were published in paperback during the eligibility period. The winner receives £3,000 and a handmade, engraved beer barrel provided by Theakstons Brewery.

Other awards announced at the Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival were:

MCDERMID DEBUT AWARD

Marie Tierney, for Deadly Animals

THEAKSTON OLD PECULIER OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION

Martina Cole

