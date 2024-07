The 2024 Trigon Awards were presented at SpiralCon 3, held online this past weekend.

The awards are given by Spiral Tower Press, which publishes the magazines Whetstone and Witch House, and celebrate “the past, present, and future of science fiction, fantasy, and horror”.

LITERARY ACHIEVEMENT

Howard Andrew Jones

SCHOLARLY ACHIEVEMENT

Jeffrey Shanks

SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT

Oliver Brackenbury

