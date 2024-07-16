2024 Ursula K. Le Guin Prize for Fiction Shortlist

The ten-book shortlist for the 2024 Ursula K. Le Guin Prize for Fiction was announced today at Electric Literature. The prize honors a book-length work of imaginative fiction with $25,000. The winner will be announced on October 21st (Ursula’s birthday).

The Saint of Bright Doors by Vajra Chandrasekera

The Skin and Its Girl by Sarah Cypher

It Lasts Forever and Then It’s Over by Anne de Marcken

Orbital by Samantha Harvey

Sift by Alissa Hattman

The Library of Broken Worlds by Alaya Dawn Johnson

Those Beyond the Wall by Micaiah Johnson

The Siege of Burning Grass by Premee Mohamed

Some Desperate Glory by Emily Tesh

Mammoths at the Gates by Nghi Vo

The Prize is given to a writer whose book reflects the concepts and ideas that are central to Ursula’s own work, which include (but are not limited to): hope, equity, and freedom; non-violence and alternatives to conflict; and a holistic view of humanity’s place in the natural world. Read more about the prize and eligibility requirements here.

The recipient of this year’s prize will be chosen by a selection panel of authors: Margaret Atwood, Omar El Akkad, Megan Giddings, Ken Liu, and Carmen Maria Machado.

