2024 Ursula K. Le Guin Prize for Fiction Shortlist

The ten-book shortlist for the 2024 Ursula K. Le Guin Prize for Fiction was announced today at Electric Literature. The prize honors a book-length work of imaginative fiction with $25,000. The winner will be announced on October 21st (Ursula’s birthday).
- The Saint of Bright Doors by Vajra Chandrasekera
- The Skin and Its Girl by Sarah Cypher
- It Lasts Forever and Then It’s Over by Anne de Marcken
- Orbital by Samantha Harvey
- Sift by Alissa Hattman
- The Library of Broken Worlds by Alaya Dawn Johnson
- Those Beyond the Wall by Micaiah Johnson
- The Siege of Burning Grass by Premee Mohamed
- Some Desperate Glory by Emily Tesh
- Mammoths at the Gates by Nghi Vo
The Prize is given to a writer whose book reflects the concepts and ideas that are central to Ursula’s own work, which include (but are not limited to): hope, equity, and freedom; non-violence and alternatives to conflict; and a holistic view of humanity’s place in the natural world. Read more about the prize and eligibility requirements here.
The recipient of this year’s prize will be chosen by a selection panel of authors: Margaret Atwood, Omar El Akkad, Megan Giddings, Ken Liu, and Carmen Maria Machado.
