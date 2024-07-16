2024 Ursula K. Le Guin Prize for Fiction Shortlist

Posted on by

The ten-book shortlist for the 2024 Ursula K. Le Guin Prize for Fiction was announced today at Electric Literature. The prize honors a book-length work of imaginative fiction with $25,000. The winner will be announced on October 21st (Ursula’s birthday).

  • The Saint of Bright Doors by Vajra Chandrasekera
  • The Skin and Its Girl by Sarah Cypher
  • It Lasts Forever and Then It’s Over by Anne de Marcken
  • Orbital by Samantha Harvey
  • Sift by Alissa Hattman
  • The Library of Broken Worlds by Alaya Dawn Johnson
  • Those Beyond the Wall by Micaiah Johnson
  • The Siege of Burning Grass by Premee Mohamed
  • Some Desperate Glory by Emily Tesh
  • Mammoths at the Gates by Nghi Vo

The Prize is given to a writer whose book reflects the concepts and ideas that are central to Ursula’s own work, which include (but are not limited to): hope, equity, and freedom; non-violence and alternatives to conflict; and a holistic view of humanity’s place in the natural world. Read more about the prize and eligibility requirements here.

The recipient of this year’s prize will be chosen by a selection panel of authors: Margaret Atwood, Omar El Akkad, Megan Giddings, Ken Liu, and Carmen Maria Machado.

Discover more from File 770

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.