2024 Will Eisner Spirit of Comics Retailer Award Finalists

The five finalists for this year’s Will Eisner Spirit of Comics Retailer Award have been announced.

The Award is given out yearly to retailers who have done an outstanding job of supporting the comic art medium both in the industry at large and in their local community. Comics fans around the world nominate their favorite stores on the Comic-Con International website.

The 2023 Award will be given out as part of the Will Eisner Comics Industry Awards on July 21 at Comic-Con.

The finalists are:

Akira Comics in Madrid, Spain

Bat City Comics in Bradenton, Florida

Blackbird Comics and Coffeehouse in Maitland, Florida

Comix Experience in San Francisco, California

Hello Comics in Charlottesville, Virginia

