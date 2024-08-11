2024 World Fantasy Awards Ballot and Life Achievement Awards 

The World Fantasy Awards administrator announced the final ballot for this year’s awards, and the Lifetime Achievement award winners, on August 11.
LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT
- Ginjer Buchanan
- Jo Fletcher
NOVEL
- The Reformatory by Tananarive Due (Saga Press/Titan UK)
- The Possibilities by Yael Goldstein-Love (Random House)
- Starling House by Alix E. Harrow (Tor Publishing Group/Tor UK)
- Shigidi and the Brass Head of Obalufon by Wole Talabi (DAW Books/Gollancz)
- Looking Glass Sound by Catriona Ward (Tor Nightfire/Viper)
- Witch King by Martha Wells (Tordotcom/Tor UK)
NOVELLA
- The Crane Husband by Kelly Barnhill (Tordotcom)
- Thornhedge by T. Kingfisher (Tor Publishing Group/Titan Books)
- “Prince Hat Underground” by Kelly Link (White Cat, Black Dog)
- “Half the House Is Haunted” by Josh Malerman (Spin a Black Yarn)
- A Season of Monstrous Conceptions by Lina Rather (Tordotcom)
- Mammoths at the Gates by Nghi Vo (Tordotcom)
SHORT FICTION
- “How to Raise a Kraken in Your Bathtub” by P. Djèlí Clark (Uncanny Magazine #50)
- “Once Upon a Time at The Oakmont” by P. A. Cornell (Fantasy Magazine, Oct. 2023)
- “John Hollowback and the Witch” by Amal El-Mohtar (The Book of Witches)
- “Waystation City” by A. T. Greenblatt (Uncanny Magazine #50)
- “The Sound of Children Screaming” by Rachael K. Jones (Nightmare Magazine, Oct. 2023)
- “Silk and Cotton and Linen and Blood” by Nghi Vo (New Suns 2)
ANTHOLOGY
- Christmas and Other Horrors edited by Ellen Datlow (Titan UK)
- Year’s Best Canadian Fantasy & Science Fiction: Volume One edited by Stephen Kotowych (Ansible Press)
- The Best American Science Fiction and Fantasy 2023 edited by R. F. Kuang & John Joseph Adams ((Mariner Books)
- Out There Screaming: An Anthology of New Black Horror edited by Jordan Peele & John Joseph Adams (Random House/Picador)
- The Book of Witches edited by Jonathan Strahan (Harper Voyager US/Harper Voyager UK)
COLLECTION
- The Essential Peter S. Beagle Volumes 1 & 2 by Peter S. Beagle (Tachyon Publications)
- The Fortunate Isles by Lisa L. Hannett (Egaeus Press)
- White Cat, Black Dog by Kelly Link (Random House/Ad Astra)
- No One Will Come Back for Us and Other Stories by Premee Mohamed (Undertow Publications)
- Jackal, Jackal: Tales of the Dark and Fantastic by Tobi Ogundiran (Undertow Publications)
- Jewel Box: Stories by E. Lily Yu (Erewhon Books)
ARTIST
- Audrey Benjaminsen
- Rovina Cai
- Stefan Koidl
- Charles Vess
- Alyssa Winans
SPECIAL AWARD—PROFESSIONAL
- Bill Campbell for Rosarium Books
- E. M. Carroll, for A Guest in the House (First Second)
- M. John Harrison, for Wish I Was Here: An Anti-Memoir (Saga Press/Serpent’s Tail)
- Stephen Jones, The Weird Tales Boys (PS Publishing)
- Liza Groen Trombi, for Locus magazine
SPECIAL AWARD—NON-PROFESSIONAL:
- Scott H. Andrews, for Beneath Ceaseless Skies
- Trevor Kennedy, for Phantasmagoria
- Brian J. Showers, for Swan River Press
- Lynne M. Thomas and Michael Damian Thomas, for Uncanny Magazine
- Julian Yap and Fran Wilde, for The Sunday Morning Transport
Judges: Douglas A. Anderson, Stephanie Feldman, Pat Murphy, Thomas Olde Heuvelt, and Angela Slatter.
