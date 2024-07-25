2024 WSFA Small Press Award for Short Fiction Finalists

The Washington (DC) Science Fiction Association (WSFA) has announced the finalists for the 2024 WSFA Small Press Award for Short Fiction:

“Baby Golem” by Barbara Krasnoff, Jewish Futures: Science Fiction from the World’s Oldest Diaspora, ed. by Michael A Burstein, Fantastic Books (2023); and

“Better Living Through Algorithms” by Naomi Kritzer, Clarkesworld Magazine, Issue 200 (May 2023) ed. by Neil Clarke

“A Bowl of Soup on the 87th Floor” by Kai Holmwood, Dreamforge Magazine, Issue 10 (March 2023) ed. by Scot Noel

“By the Works of Her Hands” by LaShawn M Wanak,Never Too Old to Save the World: A Midlife Calling Anthology, ed. by Alana Joli Abbott & Addie King, Outland Entertainment (February 2023)

“Interstate Mohinis” by M. L. Krishnan, Diaboloical Plots, Issue 100B (June 2023) ed. by Kel Coleman

“Machines” by Jennifer R. Povey, Game On! , ed. by Stephen Kotowych & Tony Pi, Zombies Need Brains (July 2023)

"Nothing But the Gods on Their Backs" by Alex T. Singer,Metaphorosis, (June 2023) ed. by B. Morris Allen

“Six Meals at Fanelli’s” by Annika Barranti Klein, Fusion Fragment, Issue 16 (April 2023) ed. by Cavan Terrill.

The award honors the efforts of small press publishers in providing a critical venue for short fiction in the area of speculative fiction, and showcases the best original short fiction published by small presses in the previous year (2023). An unusual feature of the selection process is that the voting is done with the identity of the author and publisher hidden so that the final choice is based solely on the quality of the story.

The winner is chosen by members of the Washington Science Fiction Association (www.wsfa.org), and the award will be presented at their annual convention, Capclave (www.capclave.org), held this year on September 27 – September 29 at the Rockville Hilton & Executive Meeting Center, 1750 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD.

[Based on a press release.]

