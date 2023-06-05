Accomando and Dunbier to Receive the 2023 Clampett Humanitarian Award

San Diego Comic-Con has announced that the 2023 recipients for the Bob Clampett Humanitarian Award are Beth Accomando and Scott Dunbier. The award will be presented by Ruth Clampett (Bob’s daughter) during the Eisner Awards ceremony on July 21.

Beth Accomando has been a film critic for 30 years and began at KPBS in 1987. Since 1997 she has been covering independent and international cinema as well as pop culture for National Public Radio. She volunteers and does fundraising as part of The Film Geeks at the Digital Gym Cinema to bring independent and envelope-pushing genre filmmaking to the Media Arts Center San Diego’s micro cinema. She is also co-founder of Horrible Imaginings Film Festival. Beth makes a point of bringing attention to local San Diego creators and events, from interviewing authors at bookstore signings to covering shows such as Black Com!x Day.

Scott Dunbier spearheaded a crowdfunding campaign for Comics for Ukraine: Sunflower Seeds, an anthology that raised nearly $175,000, with all proceeds being donated to Ukrainian refugees, in partnership with Operation USA. The book’s contributors include Alex Ross, Arthur Adams, Bill Sienkiewicz, Walt Simonson, Jill Thompson, Howard Chaykin, Stan Sakai, Colleen Doran, Matt Wagner, Sergio Aragonés, Louise Simonson, June Brigman, and many more. Scott has been Special Projects Editor at IDW since 2008, where his award-winning publications have included the Artist’s Edition line of books.

Comic-Con’s Humanitarian Award named for animator Bob Clampett, who created the TV series Beany and Cecil, designed such popular characters as Porky Pig and Tweety Bird. Clampett was a regular guest at Comic-Con in the 1970s and early 1980s.

[Based on a press release.]