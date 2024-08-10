Analog AnLab Award and Asimov’s Readers’ Award 2024 Winners

The editors of Asimov’s and Analog celebrated their readers award winners and finalists on August 8 at Housing Works Bookstore in SOHO in Manhattan.

Readers included Analog novella co-writers and winners Jay Werkheiser & Frank Wu, Analog science fact winner Christina de la Rocha, Analog finalist (for best short story) Victoria Navarra, who read from her story “Cornflower,” Asimov’s finalist Sam J. Miller who read from his nominated novelette “Planetstuck,” and Asimov’s finalist Timons Esaias who read his nominated poem “The Next Step,” along with other poetry.

Many gathered inside the cozy bookstore to escape the chilly wet evening and to hear fabulous works of science fiction. Complimentary magazines were distributed to the audience, and conversation was enjoyed by all.

ANALOG SCIENCE FICTION AND FACT ANALYTICAL LABORATORY WINNERS

Best Novella: “Poison” Frank Wu & Jay Werkheiser

Best Novelette: "The Deviltree" by Monalisa Foster

Best Fact Article: "Life, but not Quite as We Know It?" Christina de la Rocha

Best Poem: "How to Conquer Gravity" by Mary Turzillo

Best Cover: May/June 2023 by Tomislav Tikulin

Christina de la Rocha and Analog Editor Trevor Quachri Jay Werkheiser and Frank Wu

ASIMOV’S SCIENCE FICTION READERS’ AWARD WINNERS

Best Novella/Novel: “Lemuria 7 Is Missing” by Allen M. Steele

“Lemuria 7 Is Missing” by Allen M. Steele Best Novelette: “The Nameless Dead” by Kristine Kathryn Rusch

“The Nameless Dead” by Kristine Kathryn Rusch Best Short Story: “Hope Is the Thing with Feathers” by Karawynn Long

“Hope Is the Thing with Feathers” by Karawynn Long Best Poem: “Three Hearts as One” by G.O. Clark

“Three Hearts as One” by G.O. Clark Best Cover Artist: Dominic Harman (March/April 2023)

Photos provided by Emily Hockaday, Senior Managing Editor of Analog and Asimov’s.

[Based on a press release.]

