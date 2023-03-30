Arley Sorg Wins 2023 Space Cowboy Award

Arley Sorg

Space Cowboy Books today announced the recipient of the fourth annual Space Cowboy Award is Arley Sorg.

The Space Cowboy Award is given annually for supportive endeavors and excellence in the field of science fiction. Each year a committee, composed of Space Cowboy Bookstore owners (Jean-Paul L. Garnier & Zara Kand) and the prior Space Cowboy Award recipients, nominate several potential awardees, and then hold a vote to determine the current year’s winner. Past winners include: Gideon & Janice Marcus (2020), Cora Buhlert (2021), and Rachel Cordasco (2022).

The committee says, “The Space Cowboy Award is presented annually to someone whose work has helped to enhance and support our ever growing and changing field. We feel that Arley’s work and support of authors and our community is vital and should be celebrated.”

[Based on a press release.]