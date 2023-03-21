BBC Audio Drama Awards 2023

The BBC Audio Drama Awards were presented on March 19 and three out of the four genre finalists came away with awards.

End of Transmission by Anita Sullivan won Best Original Single Drama, and the Tinniswood Award. Anton Lesser was named Best Actor for his work in One Five Seven Years.

The complete list of winners follows the jump.

Lifetime Achievement

Martin Jarvis OBE

Outstanding Contribution

Radio Drama Company, 1923 – 2023

Best Original Single Drama

End of Transmission by Anita Sullivan, producer Karen Rose, Sweet Talk, BBC Radio 4

Best Adaptation

Brick Lane by Monica Ali, adapted by Tanika Gupta, producer Anne Isger, BBC Audio Drama London, BBC Radio 4

COMMENDATION: Berlin Alexanderplatz by Alfred Döblin, adapted by Simon Scardifield, producers Marc Beeby and Emma Harding, David Hunter and Gemma Jenkins, BBC Audio Drama London, BBC Radio 4

Best Original Series or Serial

Exemplar by Ben and Max Ringham and Dan Rebellato, producers Jade Lewis and Polly Thomas, Reduced Listening, BBC Radio 4 and BBC Sounds

Best Actor

Anton Lesser, One Five Seven Years, director Nicolas Jackson, Afonica, BBC Radio 4 and BBC Sounds

Best Actress

Mary Murray, The Pride of Parnell Street, director Jim Culleton, BBC Audio Drama London, BBC Radio 3

Best Supporting Performance

Matthew Gravelle, Fault Lines: Blood, director Gary Brown, BBC Audio Drama North, BBC Radio 4

COMMENDATION Josie Lawrence, Thanks a Lot, Milton Jones!, director David Tyler, Pozzitive

The Marc Beeby Award for Best Debut Performance

Gareth Elis, Tremolo, director Zoe Waterman, Illumine Theatre

Best Scripted Comedy (Longform)

Ken Cheng: Chinese Comedian by Ken Cheng, producer Rajiv Karia, BBC Studios, BBC Radio 4

Best Scripted Comedy (Sketch Show)

Please Use Other Door by Kat Butterfield, Dan Audritt, Sophie Dickson, Laura Major, Rob Darke, Alex Nash, Sam South, Ed Amsden, Tom Coles, Cody Dahler, Toby Williams, Ed Tew, Anna Goodman, Imogen Andrews, Matt Harrison, Carwyn Blayney, Natasha Dhanraj, Alice Etches, Nathalie Antonia, Chris Ryman, Simon Alcock, Leigh Douglas, Chazz Redhead, Paul F Taylor, Jo Wiggins, Cameron Loxdale, Lewis Cook, Owen Petty, Tom Oxenham, Rebecca Heitlinger and Bill Dare; producer Bill Dare, BBC Studios, BBC Radio 4

Best Podcast Audio Drama

The System by Ben Lewis, producer Kirsty Williams, BBC Scotland, BBC Radio 4 and BBC Sounds

Best Use of Sound

Town Is By the Sea, sound by Ross Flight, producers Eleanor Turney, George Warren, Patrick Eakin Young, Soundworlds

COMMENDATION Ariel and Winter Trees, sound by Jon Nicholls, producer Charlotte Melén, Almost Tangible BBC Radio 3

Best European Drama

The Sixties by Ema Stere, adapted and directed by Mihnea Chelaru, producer Oana Cristea Grigorescu, Radio Romania

IMISON AWARD 2023

The Making of a Monster by Connor Allen, producer Emma Harding, BBC Cymru Wales for BBC Radio 4

TINNISWOOD AWARD 2023

End of Transmission by Anita Sullivan, producer Karen Rose, Sweet Talk Productions for BBC Radio 4