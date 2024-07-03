Be The Change, But Also Make Amends by Sarah Gulde, TAFF Delegate

EDITOR’S INTRODUCTION: This second reprint from Journey Planet’s “Be the Change” issue, searches for specific redress the Worldcon community can offer to the people who were mistreated by how the Chengdu Worldcon handled last year’s Hugo Awards.

By Sarah Gulde: Other articles in this issue are discussing how to reform the Hugo Awards going forward so that this debacle never happens again. What I want to talk about is the folks already harmed, and how we as a community can make amends.

Merriam-Webster defines “amends” as “compensation for a loss or injury.”

At the time of writing, those who were wrongfully disqualified from the Hugo Awards have been identified, acknowledged, and offered spots on panels in Glasgow. Xiran Jay Zhao also received an extension of eligibility for the Astounding Award.

Is this really “amends”? While Zhao may or may not feel compensated for missing out in 2023, it seems to me that being a panelist is something the other disqualified nominees would be welcomed for anyways. I’ve been a Worldcon panelist several times myself, and it never had anything to do with being a Hugo nominee.

So if we truly want to make amends, what can we do?

Many have pointed out that a revote, were it logistically possible, would be unduly influenced by sympathy for those who were unfairly excluded the first time around. I agree with that, but I don’t agree with what seems to be the general consensus: if the nuclear option isn’t available, then we’re off the hook.While we can’t undo what has happened, there is so much more we could be doing as a community to show our remorse.

Some are quite simple. How about an invitation to the Losers Party in Glasgow? That’s something special that they may have missed out on in Chengdu, and something that the Glasgow concom could rather easily make happen.

Or how about Worldcon membership for life? I imagine this would involve some sort of resolution passed by the Business Meeting to make it official, but it’s something that the next few concoms could put into action on their own.

Or, as suggested by Ash Charlton, how about an actual Hugo? “Rather than take anything away from the Hugo Winners of 2023, who, you never know, may have won in any case, I think a special award should be created for the writers who missed out. I don’t like the phrase ‘Honorary Hugo’ as it sounds like it’s not a real one, but something like an ‘Amends Hugo’, or ‘Special 2023 Hugo’ means it could still go on this writer’s resume and would recognise the injustice done. We definitely owe them something, and this would go some way to making restitution.”

The Worldcon convention committee does have the option to award a “Special Committee Award”, sometimes informally referred to as “Special Hugos” as they are not official Hugos.

Perhaps Sara Felix could be commissioned to create special tiaras? Or George R. R. Martin could be convinced to award another round of “Alfies”?

If you like one or more of these ideas, or have one of your own, please contact Journey Planet at [email protected] or comment on this article on File 770. If there seems to be enough support, I will personally contact and work with the entity who can make things happen. I would love it if something more can be done for these folks in our community who were treated so outrageously.

Share this: Facebook

X

