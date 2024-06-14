Best American Science Fiction and Fantasy 2024 ToC Released

Series editor John Joseph Adams and guest editor Hugh Howey have released their selections for the Best American Science Fiction and Fantasy 2023.
From the large number of stories that series editor John Joseph Adams screened for this year’s collection, he picked the 80 best pieces (forty science fiction and forty fantasy) to submit to editor Hugh Howey for a blind reading, so that the prestige of the venues or author bylines were not a factor. (The ones Adams designated as notable are shown in a table at the link). Howey then selected 20 for publication (ten science fiction, ten fantasy.)
The book will be released on October 22, 2024.
Here is the Table of Contents with the 20 stories they thought the best.
2024 TABLE OF CONTENTS
FANTASY
- The Ankle-Snatcher by Grady Hendrix
from Creature Feature (Amazon Original Stories)
- Bari and the Resurrection Flower by Hana Lee
from Fantasy Magazine
- The Blade and Bloodwright by Sloane Leong
from Lightspeed
- Bruised-Eye Dusk by Jonathan Louis Duckworth
from Beneath Ceaseless Skies
- Disassembling Light by Kel Coleman
from Beneath Ceaseless Skies
- Eye & Tooth by Rebecca Roanhorse
from Out There Screaming edited by Jordan Peele & John Joseph Adams
- How to Raise a Kraken in Your Bathtub by P. Djeli Clark
from Uncanny
- If Someone You Love Has Become a Vurdalak by Sam J. Miller
from The Dark
- John Hollowback and the Witch by Amal El-Mohtar
from The Book of Witches edited by Jonathan Strahan
- Resurrection Highway by A.R. Capetta
from Sunday Morning Transport
SCIENCE FICTION
- Calypso’s Guest by Andrew Sean Greer
from Amazon Original Stories
- Emotional Resonance by V.M. Ayala
from Escape Pod
- Falling Bodies by Rebecca Roanhorse
from The Far Reaches edited by John Joseph Adams (Amazon Original Stories)
- Form 8774-D by Alex Irvine
from Reactor
The Four Last Things by Christopher Rowe
from Asimov’s
- How It Unfolds by James S.A. Corey
from The Far Reaches edited by John Joseph Adams (Amazon Original Stories)
- The Long Game by Ann Leckie
from The Far Reaches edited by John Joseph Adams (Amazon Original Stories)
- Once Upon a Time at the Oakmont by P.A. Cornell
from Fantasy Magazine
- Window Boy by Thomas Ha
from Clarkesworld
- Zeta-Epsilon by Isabel J. Kim
from Clarkesworld
