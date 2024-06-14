Best American Science Fiction and Fantasy 2024 ToC Released

Series editor John Joseph Adams and guest editor Hugh Howey have released their selections for the Best American Science Fiction and Fantasy 2023.

From the large number of stories that series editor John Joseph Adams screened for this year’s collection, he picked the 80 best pieces (forty science fiction and forty fantasy) to submit to editor Hugh Howey for a blind reading, so that the prestige of the venues or author bylines were not a factor. (The ones Adams designated as notable are shown in a table at the link). Howey then selected 20 for publication (ten science fiction, ten fantasy.)

The book will be released on October 22, 2024.

Here is the Table of Contents with the 20 stories they thought the best.

2024 TABLE OF CONTENTS

FANTASY

The Ankle-Snatcher by Grady Hendrix

from Creature Feature (Amazon Original Stories)

by Grady Hendrix from Creature Feature (Amazon Original Stories) Bari and the Resurrection Flower by Hana Lee

from Fantasy Magazine

by Hana Lee from Fantasy Magazine The Blade and Bloodwright by Sloane Leong

from Lightspeed

by Sloane Leong from Lightspeed Bruised-Eye Dusk by Jonathan Louis Duckworth

from Beneath Ceaseless Skies

by Jonathan Louis Duckworth from Beneath Ceaseless Skies Disassembling Light by Kel Coleman

from Beneath Ceaseless Skies

by Kel Coleman from Beneath Ceaseless Skies Eye & Tooth by Rebecca Roanhorse

from Out There Screaming edited by Jordan Peele & John Joseph Adams

by Rebecca Roanhorse from Out There Screaming edited by Jordan Peele & John Joseph Adams How to Raise a Kraken in Your Bathtub by P. Djeli Clark

from Uncanny

by P. Djeli Clark from Uncanny If Someone You Love Has Become a Vurdalak by Sam J. Miller

from The Dark

by Sam J. Miller from The Dark John Hollowback and the Witch by Amal El-Mohtar

from The Book of Witches edited by Jonathan Strahan

by Amal El-Mohtar from The Book of Witches edited by Jonathan Strahan Resurrection Highway by A.R. Capetta

from Sunday Morning Transport

SCIENCE FICTION

Calypso’s Guest by Andrew Sean Greer

from Amazon Original Stories

by Andrew Sean Greer from Amazon Original Stories Emotional Resonance by V.M. Ayala

from Escape Pod

by V.M. Ayala from Escape Pod Falling Bodies by Rebecca Roanhorse

from The Far Reaches edited by John Joseph Adams (Amazon Original Stories)

by Rebecca Roanhorse from The Far Reaches edited by John Joseph Adams (Amazon Original Stories) Form 8774-D by Alex Irvine

from Reactor

The Four Last Things by Christopher Rowe

from Asimov’s

by Alex Irvine from Reactor by Christopher Rowe from Asimov’s How It Unfolds by James S.A. Corey

from The Far Reaches edited by John Joseph Adams (Amazon Original Stories)

by James S.A. Corey from The Far Reaches edited by John Joseph Adams (Amazon Original Stories) The Long Game by Ann Leckie

from The Far Reaches edited by John Joseph Adams (Amazon Original Stories)

by Ann Leckie from The Far Reaches edited by John Joseph Adams (Amazon Original Stories) Once Upon a Time at the Oakmont by P.A. Cornell

from Fantasy Magazine

by P.A. Cornell from Fantasy Magazine Window Boy by Thomas Ha

from Clarkesworld

by Thomas Ha from Clarkesworld Zeta-Epsilon by Isabel J. Kim

from Clarkesworld

Share this: Facebook

X

