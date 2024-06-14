Best American Science Fiction and Fantasy 2024 ToC Released

Series editor John Joseph Adams and guest editor Hugh Howey have released their selections for the Best American Science Fiction and Fantasy 2023.

From the large number of stories that series editor John Joseph Adams screened for this year’s collection, he picked the 80 best pieces (forty science fiction and forty fantasy) to submit to editor Hugh Howey for a blind reading, so that the prestige of the venues or author bylines were not a factor. (The ones Adams designated as notable are shown in a table at the link). Howey then selected 20 for publication (ten science fiction, ten fantasy.)

The book will be released on October 22, 2024.

Here is the Table of Contents with the 20 stories they thought the best.

2024 TABLE OF CONTENTS

FANTASY

  • The Ankle-Snatcher by Grady Hendrix
    from Creature Feature (Amazon Original Stories)
  • Bari and the Resurrection Flower by Hana Lee
    from Fantasy Magazine
  • The Blade and Bloodwright by Sloane Leong
    from Lightspeed
  • Bruised-Eye Dusk by Jonathan Louis Duckworth
    from Beneath Ceaseless Skies
  • Disassembling Light by Kel Coleman
    from Beneath Ceaseless Skies
  • Eye & Tooth by Rebecca Roanhorse
    from Out There Screaming edited by Jordan Peele & John Joseph Adams
  • How to Raise a Kraken in Your Bathtub by P. Djeli Clark
    from Uncanny
  • If Someone You Love Has Become a Vurdalak by Sam J. Miller
    from The Dark
  • John Hollowback and the Witch by Amal El-Mohtar
    from The Book of Witches edited by Jonathan Strahan
  • Resurrection Highway by A.R. Capetta
    from Sunday Morning Transport

SCIENCE FICTION

  • Calypso’s Guest by Andrew Sean Greer
    from Amazon Original Stories
  • Emotional Resonance by V.M. Ayala
    from Escape Pod
  • Falling Bodies by Rebecca Roanhorse
    from The Far Reaches edited by John Joseph Adams (Amazon Original Stories)
  • Form 8774-D by Alex Irvine
    from Reactor
    The Four Last Things by Christopher Rowe
    from Asimov’s
  • How It Unfolds by James S.A. Corey
    from The Far Reaches edited by John Joseph Adams (Amazon Original Stories)
  • The Long Game by Ann Leckie
    from The Far Reaches edited by John Joseph Adams (Amazon Original Stories)
  • Once Upon a Time at the Oakmont by P.A. Cornell
    from Fantasy Magazine
  • Window Boy by Thomas Ha
    from Clarkesworld
  • Zeta-Epsilon by Isabel J. Kim
    from Clarkesworld

