Black Panther and Dragon Ball Join SF&F Hall of Fame

Seattle’s Museum of Pop Culture has followed its announcement of the first two MoPOP Science Fiction and Fantasy Hall of Fame Inductees of 2024: The Creators by naming the two Creations that are going in this year.

BLACK PANTHER

Black Panther, the first Black superhero to appear in mainstream American comics and the iconic hero of six decades of Marvel comics, books, and film. First introduced in 1966, the Black Panther reached new heights with 2018’s eponymous Black Panther movie starring Chadwick Boseman—the highest-grossing solo superhero film of all time—and is now honored as one of the most impactful characters across global media.

DRAGON BALL

Dragon Ball. The Dragon Ball phenomenon began in 1984 when Japan’s well-known manga from Akira Toriyama premiered in Shueisha’s “Weekly Shonen Jump” – becoming a top ranked title throughout its 10 and a half years of publication. Since then, the manga’s popularity has continued to grow with an astonishing record of 260 million copies sold worldwide and counting as of 2024. And with Dragon Ball’s ever-increasing popularity, it has expanded beyond manga to include TV animation, movies, games, and merchandising.

