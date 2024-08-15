British Fantasy Awards 2024 Shortlists

The shortlists for the 2023 British Fantasy Awards have been released, along with the names of the jurors who will decide the winners, which will be announced at FantasyCon in October.

Robert Holdstock Award for Best Fantasy Novel

Jurors: Susan Jeferies, Brian Kinsella, Dante Luiz, Kev McVeigh, Amanda Raybould

A Day of Fallen Night – Samantha Shannon (Bloomsbury)

At Eternity’s Gates – David Green (Eerie River Publishing)

Beyond Sundered Seas – David Green (Eerie River Publishing)

Shigidi and the Brass Head of Obalufon – Wole Talabi (Daw Books)

Talonsister – Jen Williams (Titan)

Best Horror Novel (the August Derleth Award)

Jurors: Rebecca Gault, Rome Godwin, Laura Langrish, Adam Millard, Leanbh Pearson

A House with Good Bones – T. Kingfisher (Titan)

Boys in the Valley – Philip Fracassi (Orbit)

Don’t Fear the Reaper – Stephen Graham Jones (Titan)

How to Sell a Haunted House – Grady Hendrix (Titan)

Looking Glass Sound – Catriona Ward (Viper)

One Life Left – David Green (Eerie River Publishing)

Best Novella

Jurors: Gagan Kaur, Jonathan Laidlow, Pauline Morgan, Melissa Ren, Kate Towner

The Darkness in the Pines – David Green (Eerie River Publishing)

The Last Day and the First – Tim Lebbon (PS Publishing)

The Last Dragoners of Bowbazar – Indra Das (Subterranean Press)

They Shut Me Up – Tracy Fahey (PS Publishing)

Thornhedge – T. Kingfisher (Titan)

Untethered Sky – Fonda Lee (Tordotcom)

Best Short Fiction

Jurors: Andrew Freudenberg, Stephen Kotowych, Stephen McGowan, Abbi Shaw

“Professor Flotsam’s Cabinet of Peculiarities” – Shona Kinsella (Great British Horror 8)

“The Brazen Head of Westinghouse” – Tim Major (IZ Digital)

“The Pilfered Quill” – Rachel Rener & David Green (From the Arcane)

“The Ripe Fruit in the Garden” – C.A. Yates (Great British Horror 8)

“Turn Again, O My Sweetness” – C.A. Yates (At the Lighthouse)

Best Collection

Jurors: Steven French, Heather Ivatt, Penny Jones, Graham Millichap, Stephen Theaker

A Curious Cartography – Alison Littlewood (Black Shuck Books)

Jackal, Jackal: Tales of the Dark and Fantastic – Tobi Ogundiran (Undertow Publications)

No Happily Ever After – Phil Sloman

No One Will Come Back for Us – Premee Mohamed (Undertow Publications)

The House on the Moon – Georgina Bruce (Black Shuck Books)

Under My Skin – K.J. Parker (Subterranean Press)

Best Anthology

Jurors: Colleen Anderson, Adri Joy, Creag Munroe, Yvette Lisa Ndlovu, Abbi Shaw

At the Lighthouse, ed. Sophie Essex (Eibonvale Press)

Mothersound: The Sauútiverse Anthology, ed. Wole Talabi (Android Press)

Never Whistle at Night, ed. Shane Hawk (Vintage)

Out There Screaming: An Anthology of New Black Horror, ed. Jordan Peele (Random House)

Something Peculiar: Great British Horror 8, ed. Steve J. Shaw (Black Shuck Books)

The Other Side of Never: Dark Tales from the World of Peter & Wendy, eds. Marie O’Regan & Paul Kane (Titan)

Best Independent Press

Jurors: Andy Angel, Andrew Freudenberg, Morgan Greensmith, Corinne Pollard

Angry Robot

Black Shuck Books

Eibonvale Press

Flame Tree Press

Luna Press Publishing

Newcon Press

Best Non-Fiction

Jurors: Jessica Lévai, Susan Maxwell, TJ Moules, Eleanor Pender

Spec Fic for Newbies: A Beginner’s Guide to Writing Subgenres of Science Fiction, Fantasy, and Horror – Tiffani Angus & Val Nolan (Luna Press Publishing)

The Folklore of Wales: Ghosts – Delyth Badder & Mark Norman (Calon)

The Full Lid – Alasdair Stuart, ed. Marguerite Kenner

Writing the Future, eds. Dan Coxon & Richard V. Hirst (Dead Ink)

Best Magazine / Periodical

Jurors: Carla Bataller Estruch, Arden Fitzroy, Adam McDowall, Siân O’Hara

Hellebore

Interzone (IZ Digital)

khōréō

Occult Detective Magazine

Shoreline of Infinity

Best Artist

Jurors: David Green,Stephen Kotowych, Stephen McGowan, Kate Towner, Paul Yates

Jenni Coutts

Vince Haig

David Rix

Asya Yordonova

Best Audio

Jurors: Eugen Bacon, Robin CM Duncan, Ann Landmann, Caroline Mersey

Cast of Wonders (Escape Artists)

The Penumbra Podcast – Harley Takagi Kaner, Kevin Vibert, Ginny D’Angelo, Alice C. LeBeau, Noah Simes

PodCastle (Escape Artists)

PseudoPod (Escape Artists)

Simultaneous Times Podcast (Space Cowboy Books)

The Tiny Bookcase – Nico Rogers & Ben Holroyd-Dell

Sydney J. Bounds Award for Best Newcomer

Jurors: Rhian Drinkwater, Devin Martin, Arturo Serrano

Teika Marija Smits, for Umbilical (Newcon Press) & Waterlore (Black Shuck Books)

Moniquill Blackgoose, for To Shape a Dragon’s Breath (Del Rey)

Vajra Chandrasekera, for The Saint of Bright Doors (Tordotcom)

Hannah Kaner, for Godkiller (HarperVoyager)

Charlotte Langree, for Fractured: Tales of Flame and Fury (Clarendon House Publications)

Em X. Liu, for The Death I Gave Him (Solaris)

