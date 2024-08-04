BSFS Renames Poetry Contest for Steve Miller

BSFS logo Steve Miller

The Baltimore Science Fiction Society announced today that the BSFS Annual Poetry Contest has been renamed in honor of SF author Steve Miller. The official contest name is now the Steve Miller BSFS Annual Poetry Contest.

With the approval of Steve’s wife and collaborator, Sharon Lee, the BSFS membership voted to rename the contest. Steve passed away in February 2024.

The poetry contest was founded in 2008, and has continued annually since then, regularly garnering hundreds of entries from around the world. Winning poets receive a cash prize and have their poems published on the BSFS website and in the BSFAN, the souvenir book for Balticon, the annual convention sponsored by BSFS on Memorial Day weekend. They are also granted a full weekend membership and are invited to read their winning entries.

Complete rules and winning entries for previous years can be found here.

More information about Steve Miller and Sharon Lee and their work can be found at their website Korval.com.

More information about BSFS and Balticon.org can be found at the links.

[Based on a press release.]

Share this: Facebook

X

