Buffalo NASFiC 2024 First Day Photos

By Rich Lynch:
OPENING CEREMONIES. Wayne Brown on stage. Alan Dean Foster (in straw hat) said this is the first convention of any kind he’s been to in ten years.
GoHs seated at podium, left to right: Suford Lewis, Tony Lewis, Nilah Magruder, Kaja Foglio, Phil Foglio, Alan Dean Foster.
VIRTUAL GUEST IS INTRODUCED. Cheryl S. Ntumi, all the way from Ghana.
And yeah, the real time closed captioning was (as usual) doing wonky things.
PANEL: EARLY FANDOM. Late afternoon panel about “Early Fandom in Upstate New York”. David Ritter of the First Fandom Foundation described the 1943 Schenectacon and the 1944 Buffalocon, including mini histories of many of the fans from that era. About a dozen in the audience, and we were all fascinated and entertained.
PANEL: ARE TRADITIONAL SF CONS DYING? Short answer: probably.
Randy Hoffman, Michael Ventrella, Tony Lewis, and David Stephenson expound on the topic.
HYBRID PANEL: An entertaining one: “Science Fiction in 60s Comics”.
Left to right: Stephen Wilk, Chuck Rothman, D.G. Valdron and (virtually) Martin Shoemaker
Are traditional cons dying? No. They may not be the size that they hit in the 80s and 90, but they’re not dead yet, thankyouveddymuch.
200-500 has long struck me as the perfect size for a convention.
Are traditional cons dying? Not in Denver! MileHiCon 56 will be held this fall, and although it is somewhat smaller than at its pre-Covid peak of 1200-1300 memberships, it still runs to 900 or so. Prior to 2000, MileHiCon was usually smaller than it is now, too. Like any other longtime Denver fan, I can recall when MHC averaged 300 members, but it hasn’t been that small in decades.
It’s not just traditional cons that are having issues. Fan-run events in general are up against demographics and changing taste. I went to my local (volunteer run but massive) anime con for the first time in about 10 years earlier this year. The average attendee was at least 10 years older than they were 10 years ago. The hordes of teenagers that used to define the event were nowhere to be seen. There was a fan history track. My basic take on cons is that Gen Z is basically not into them and that unless something changes, fan-run events will shrink and become fewer and farther between until the very last ones shut down in the 2040s or 50s as the last millenials get too old to continue.
Got that corrected to Valdron now.
Now that I’ve seen a photo of you, I hope to do better noticing your name is misspelled if this happens in another caption.
I look at the picture and what immediately strikes me is that attendance is sparse and everyone is old.
So, you’d fit right in?
In the picture of the Hybrid Panel, I think you’ve misidentified someone. That looks to me like Tony Lewis, whom you’ve identified as J. D. Valdron. In the picture of the Opening Ceremonies, Tony is wearing what looks like the same red jacket.
The photo of the Hybrid Panel is BELOW the headline, not above it. I hope the identifications now make sense for you.
“People often mistake me for an adult because of my age.”
Yes, I would fit right in, but I don’t want to join a club that would welcome me as a member. I haven’t gone for too many years, but I much prefer a con like DragonCon, full of young people as well as old people, and with tremendous energy. Organizations that have a static membership steadily aging lose their dynamism and eventually peter out. That’s true of my synagogue too.
You and Groucho. I’ve had that feeling too at times.
@Hyman Rosen: “People often mistake me for an adult because of my age.”
There is some real wisdom in that.