Canadian SF&F Association Hall of Fame 2024 Inductees

Chris Hadfield, Nalo Hopkinson, Jo Walton, are the 2024 inductees into The Canadian Science Fiction and Fantasy Association Hall of Fame.

The members of the 2024 CSFFA Hall of Fame jury were Ryah Deines, Gordon Johansen, Rebecca Lovatt, Michelle Sagara, and David Clink (chair).

CHRIS A. HADFIELD

Colonel Chris Hadfield is a renowned astronaut, business leader, and author. He commanded the International Space Station and directed companies, sharing his experiences on leadership and change management. He serves as a director and advisor to tech companies like SpaceX and Virgin Galactic. Hadfield’s distinguished career spans over three decades with the military, NASA, and the Canadian Space Agency, during which he flew three space missions, built two space stations, and performed two spacewalks. His contributions have earned him numerous awards including the NASA Exceptional Service Medal and the Order of Canada. He is a best-selling author of five books and a global speaker, with his TED talk garnering over 20 million views. He co-hosts the BBC series “Astronauts: Do You Have What It Takes?” and National Geographic’s “One Strange Rock” documentary series. His album, “Space Sessions: Songs from a Tin Can,” was the first to be recorded in space.

NALO HOPKINSON

Nalo Hopkinson. Photo credit: David C. Findlay, 2024

Nalo Hopkinson was born in Jamaica in 1960, then moved to Canada in 1977. In 1997 she received the Warner Aspect First Novel Award for Brown Girl in the Ring. She has published six novels, numerous short stories, and has written comics in DC’s “Sandman” universe. She’s received the Astounding, Locus and World Fantasy Awards, Canada’s Aurora Award, the Sunburst Award for Canadian Literature of the Fantastic, and the Octavia E. Butler Memorial Award. In 2020, Science Fiction Writers of America made her its 37th Damon Knight Memorial “Grand Master” in recognition of her writing, teaching, and mentorship. She is currently a professor in the School of Creative Writing at the University of British Columbia. Her latest novel, Blackheart Man, will be published by Simon & Schuster in August 2024, and her short story collection, “Jamaica Ginger and Other Concoctions,” will be published by Tachyon Publications in October 2024.

JO WALTON

Jo Walton. Photo credit: Ada Palmer

Jo Walton has published fifteen novels, most recently Or What You Will. She has also published three poetry collections, two essay collections and a short story collection. She won the (now named) Astounding Award for Best New Writer in 2002, the World Fantasy Award for Tooth and Claw in 2004, the Hugo and Nebula Awards for Among Others in 2012, and in 2014 both the Tiptree Award for My Real Children and the Locus Non Fiction Award for What Makes This Book So Great. She comes from Wales but since 2002 has lived in Montreal where the food and books are much better. She blogs on Reactor, and has a podcast with Ada Palmer called Ex Urbe Ad Astra. She tends to write books that are different from each other. She also reads a lot, enjoys travel, talking about books, and eating great food. She plans to live to be ninety-nine and write a book every year.

[Based on a press release.]

Share this: Facebook

X

