Cats Sleep on SFF: Downbelow Station

Joe H makes his new cats comfortable with a famous C. J. Cherryh adventure:

Well, not actually sleeping on it, but meet new household additions Signy (left) and Mallory (right) in frame with my childhood copy of Downbelow Station, from whence the names. (Plus a couple of standalone photos – Signy on the floor and Mallory on the bed.)

Signy Mallory

Photos of your felines (or whatever you’ve got!) resting on genre works are welcome. Send to mikeglyer (at) cs (dot) com