Cats Sleep on SFF: Downbelow Station

Joe H makes his new cats comfortable with a famous C. J. Cherryh adventure:
Well, not actually sleeping on it, but meet new household additions Signy (left) and Mallory (right) in frame with my childhood copy of Downbelow Station, from whence the names. (Plus a couple of standalone photos – Signy on the floor and Mallory on the bed.)
Photos of your felines (or whatever you’ve got!) resting on genre works are welcome. Send to mikeglyer (at) cs (dot) com
Most excellent credentials, with most excellent taste!
Thank you! Downbelow Station is my all-time favorite SF novel.
(And I suppose Hilfy & Pyanfar would have been even more appropriate names, but I decided to be merciful to the vet techs who someday will need to say those names out loud.)
Captain Signy Mallory has no soul they say/the captain of the Norway has a heart of frozen clay….
But these lovely credentials have plenty of heart, I can tell.