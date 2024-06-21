Cats Sleep on SFF: Farewell to Mooglie

Patricia Bryan wanted to make sure we said goodbye to Mooglie, who we featured in January.
Mooglie was euthanized after a rather stressful couple of months, really, with diverse illnesses from his feral days.
I miss him terribly but will get a new model after Easter and hope he or she will enjoy sci-fi as much as my boy did.
Note: Patricia did in fact get a new cat, Ollie in April – photo at the link.
Photos of your felines (or whatever you’ve got!) resting on genre works are welcome. Send to mikeglyer (at) cs (dot) com
Goodbye, Mooglie.
Farewell, Mooglie.
It’s always sad to hear about the loss of cats, and good news to hear about new ones coming into the family.
Aw, what a fine cat-like creature, Mooglie. Farewell.
Deepest condolences.