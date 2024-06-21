Cats Sleep on SFF: Farewell to Mooglie

Patricia Bryan wanted to make sure we said goodbye to Mooglie, who we featured in January.

Mooglie was euthanized after a rather stressful couple of months, really, with diverse illnesses from his feral days.

I miss him terribly but will get a new model after Easter and hope he or she will enjoy sci-fi as much as my boy did.

Note: Patricia did in fact get a new cat, Ollie in April – photo at the link.

