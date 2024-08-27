Cats Sleep on SFF: Odessa Moon

Teresa Peschel introduces us to Odin, the bookstore cat at Cupboard Maker Books in Enola, PA:

Odin was kind enough to sit next to my book The Vanished Pearls of Orlov by my alter-ego, Odessa Moon during my Bookstore Romance signing. Odin is a rescued Turkish Angora cat and has become quite the star at Cupboard Maker Books. He regularly inspects every author who comes to sign. For Bookstore Romance Weekend, he visited all 40 authors over the three days.

If you’d like more information about Odin, visit “Bookstore Cats” at Cupboard Maker Books. Teresa adds, “In addition to their three bookstore cats, Cupboard Maker is a foster home for Castaway Critters. They’ve found furever homes for hundreds of cats over the years.”

Photos of your felines (or whatever you’ve got!) resting on genre works are welcome. Send to mikeglyer (at) cs (dot) com

