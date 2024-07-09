Cats Sleep on SFF: Star Science Fiction

Joachim Boaz, who introduced us to this new family member in March 2023, sent two photos to show that Cyrus’ SF education continues.

Here’s Cyrus “reading” the first Star anthology!

I know this one doesn’t have a book, but here he is in all his ridiculous glory! haha.

Photos of your felines (or whatever you’ve got!) resting on genre works are welcome. Send to mikeglyer (at) cs (dot) com

