Joachim Boaz, who introduced us to this new family member in March 2023, sent two photos to show that Cyrus’ SF education continues.

Here’s Cyrus “reading” the first Star anthology!

I know this one doesn’t have a book, but here he is in all his ridiculous glory! haha.

Photos of your felines (or whatever you’ve got!) resting on genre works are welcome. Send to mikeglyer (at) cs (dot) com

2 thoughts on “Cats Sleep on SFF: Star Science Fiction

  1. Still a handsome cat!

    And a sensible one. After reading the Star anthology, he took time to give thought and consideration to the contents.

