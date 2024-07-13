Craig Miller Returns with More Movie Memories

Publicist, writer, and producer Craig Miller, Lucasfilm’s original Director of Fan Relations, released Star Wars Memories at the end of 2019. Described as an “anecdotal memoir”, it contained stories about the making and marketing of Star Wars and The Empire Strikes Back.

Now, Miller continues his career saga with More Movie Memories.

In Star Wars Memories, he talked about dealing with the press, creating and running the Official Star Wars Fan Club, working with licensees, creating a telephone publicity stunt that accidentally shut down the state of Illinois’ phone system, and producing projects ranging from episodes of “Sesame Street” to commercials for Underoos (“underwear that’s fun to wear”) as well as operating R2-D2 and spending weeks hanging out on the set of The Empire Strikes Back. His memories include Mark Hamill barbecuing him a burger in London, having lunch in a Sunset Strip restaurant with Harrison Ford while Harrison rolled and smoked a joint, and watching Carrie Fisher introduce The Empire Strikes Back’s British production crew to tacos.

In the words of Gary Kurtz, producer of Star Wars and The Empire Strikes Back, “This isn’t another ‘making of’ book with the same stories and information that have appeared in other books and countless magazine articles. It’s a book of stories you haven’t heard before; an insider’s look from someone who, himself, is a fan and found the whole experience joyful and exciting. These stories are told in a way that brings you in and makes you feel like you were there.”

With his new book More Movie Memories he tells new stories from his time in the (Death Star) trenches working on Star Wars and The Empire Strikes Back as well as the rest of his nearly 50 year career in Hollywood.

More Movie Memories is one-third more tales from Craig Miller’s time with Lucasfilm (including how and why he had a character’s name changed, the line of dialogue he came up with that’s in the film, and who was Star Wars’ Secret Weapon), another third about the films he worked on after leaving Lucasfilm (like Superman II, Altered States, The Thing, The Dark Crystal, The Last Starfighter, Return to Oz, Krull, The Muppets Take Manhattan, Splash, and more), and the final third on his “second career” as a television writer (on animated shows like The Real Ghostbusters, The Smurfs, Curious George, G.I. Joe, Transformers: Beast Wars, as well as shows for China, France, Italy, and Dubai as well as live-action series like Murder, She Wrote and Showtime’s The Hunger).

The release of More Movie Memories kicks off at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, the behemoth grandaddy of all comics and pop culture conventions, where Miller will be signing copies. The convention has provided a program slot on Thursday, July 25th, at 11:30 am for Miller to do a one-hour talk & slide show about his new book, followed up on Friday, July 26th, at noon, with another one-hour talk & slide show about Star Wars Memories.

[Based on a press release.]

