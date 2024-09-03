Crime Fiction: A Labor Day of Love

Here is an array of awards news – recent winners, plus a finally-completed set of shortlists.

BARRY AWARDS

The winners of the 2024 Barry Awards given by Deadly Pleasures Mystery Magazine were announced during Opening Ceremonies at the Nashville Bouchercon on August 29.

BEST MYSTERY OR CRIME NOVEL

Dennis Lehane, Small Mercies (Harper)

BEST FIRST MYSTERY OR CRIME NOVEL

I.S. Berry, The Peacock and the Sparrow (Atria)

BEST PAPERBACK ORIGINAL MYSTERY OR CRIME NOVEL

Jake Needham, Who The Hell Is Harry Black? (Half Penny)

BEST THRILLER

Mick Herron, The Secret Hours (Soho Crime)

SHAMUS AWARDS

The Private Eye Writers of America announced the winners of the 2024 Shamus Awards at Bouchercon in Nashville on August 29. The juried award is given for private eye novels and short stories first published in the United States in 2024.

BEST HARDCOVER P.I. NOVEL

Heart of the Nile by Will Thomas

BEST ORIGINAL PAPERBACK P.I. NOVEL

Liar’s Dice by Gabriel Valjan

BEST P.I. SHORT STORY

“Errand for a Neighbor” by Bill Bassman

NGAIO MARSH AWARDS

The winners of the Ngaio Marsh Awards were announced as part of a special event held in association with WORD Christchurch in late August.

BEST NOVEL

Ritual of Fire, by D.V. Bishop (Macmillan)

BEST FIRST NOVEL

Dice, by Claire Baylis (Allen & Unwin)

BEST KIDS/YA

Miracle, by Jennifer Lane

DAVITT AWARDS

Sisters in Crime Australia announced the winners of the 24th Davitt Awards on August 31.

ADULT NOVELS

Monica Vuu, When One of Us Hurts (Pan Macmillan Australia) Debut

NON-FICTION

Rebecca Hazel, The Schoolgirl, her Teacher and his Wife (Penguin Random House)

YOUNG ADULT NOVELS

Amy Doak, Eleanor Jones Is Not a Murderer (Penguin Random House) Debut

CHILDREN’S NOVELS

Lucinda Gifford, The Wolves of Greycoat Hall (Walker Books)

DEBUT AWARD

Christine Keighery, The Half Brother (Ultimo Press)

READERS CHOICE AWARD

Alison Goodman, The Benevolent Society of Ill-Mannered Ladies

NED KELLY AWARD

The complete list of finalists for Ned Kelly Awards have been announced by the Australian Crime Writers Association. The winners will be revealed on September 25.

BEST TRUE CRIME

Crossing the Line by Nick McKenzie

Killing for Country by David Marr

The Murder Squad by Michael Adams

Reckless by Marele Day

The Teacher’s Pet by Hedley Thomas

BEST DEBUT CRIME FICTION

Four Dogs Missing by Rhys Gard

Gus and the Missing Boy by Troy Hunter

Lowbridge by Lucy Campbell

Murder in the Pacific: Ifira Point by Matt Francis

The Fall Between by Darcy Tindale

The Beacon by P.A. Thomas

Violet Kelly and the Jade Owl by Fiona Britton

BEST INTERNATIONAL CRIME FICTION

Birnam Wood by Eleanor Catton

Dice by Claire Baylis

Resurrection Walk by Michael Connelly

The Only Suspect by Louise Candlish

The Search Party by Hannah Richell

Zero Days by Ruth Ware

BEST CRIME FICTION

Killer Traitor Spy by Tim Ayliffe

Dark Corners by Megan Goldin

Dark Mode by Ashley Kalagian Blunt

Darling Girls by Sally Hepworth

The Seven by Chris Hammer

Ripper by Shelley Burr

The Tea Ladies by Amanda Hampson

Everyone on this train is a suspect by Benjamin Stevenson

