Crime Fiction: A Labor Day of Love

Here is an array of awards news – recent winners, plus a finally-completed set of shortlists.
BARRY AWARDS
The winners of the 2024 Barry Awards given by Deadly Pleasures Mystery Magazine were announced during Opening Ceremonies at the Nashville Bouchercon on August 29.
BEST MYSTERY OR CRIME NOVEL
- Dennis Lehane, Small Mercies (Harper)
BEST FIRST MYSTERY OR CRIME NOVEL
- I.S. Berry, The Peacock and the Sparrow (Atria)
BEST PAPERBACK ORIGINAL MYSTERY OR CRIME NOVEL
- Jake Needham, Who The Hell Is Harry Black? (Half Penny)
BEST THRILLER
- Mick Herron, The Secret Hours (Soho Crime)
SHAMUS AWARDS
The Private Eye Writers of America announced the winners of the 2024 Shamus Awards at Bouchercon in Nashville on August 29. The juried award is given for private eye novels and short stories first published in the United States in 2024.
BEST HARDCOVER P.I. NOVEL
- Heart of the Nile by Will Thomas
BEST ORIGINAL PAPERBACK P.I. NOVEL
- Liar’s Dice by Gabriel Valjan
BEST P.I. SHORT STORY
- “Errand for a Neighbor” by Bill Bassman
NGAIO MARSH AWARDS
The winners of the Ngaio Marsh Awards were announced as part of a special event held in association with WORD Christchurch in late August.
BEST NOVEL
- Ritual of Fire, by D.V. Bishop (Macmillan)
BEST FIRST NOVEL
- Dice, by Claire Baylis (Allen & Unwin)
BEST KIDS/YA
- Miracle, by Jennifer Lane
DAVITT AWARDS
Sisters in Crime Australia announced the winners of the 24th Davitt Awards on August 31.
ADULT NOVELS
- Monica Vuu, When One of Us Hurts (Pan Macmillan Australia) Debut
NON-FICTION
- Rebecca Hazel, The Schoolgirl, her Teacher and his Wife (Penguin Random House)
YOUNG ADULT NOVELS
- Amy Doak, Eleanor Jones Is Not a Murderer (Penguin Random House) Debut
CHILDREN’S NOVELS
- Lucinda Gifford, The Wolves of Greycoat Hall (Walker Books)
DEBUT AWARD
- Christine Keighery, The Half Brother (Ultimo Press)
READERS CHOICE AWARD
- Alison Goodman, The Benevolent Society of Ill-Mannered Ladies
NED KELLY AWARD
The complete list of finalists for Ned Kelly Awards have been announced by the Australian Crime Writers Association. The winners will be revealed on September 25.
BEST TRUE CRIME
- Crossing the Line by Nick McKenzie
- Killing for Country by David Marr
- The Murder Squad by Michael Adams
- Reckless by Marele Day
- The Teacher’s Pet by Hedley Thomas
BEST DEBUT CRIME FICTION
- Four Dogs Missing by Rhys Gard
- Gus and the Missing Boy by Troy Hunter
- Lowbridge by Lucy Campbell
- Murder in the Pacific: Ifira Point by Matt Francis
- The Fall Between by Darcy Tindale
- The Beacon by P.A. Thomas
- Violet Kelly and the Jade Owl by Fiona Britton
BEST INTERNATIONAL CRIME FICTION
- Birnam Wood by Eleanor Catton
- Dice by Claire Baylis
- Resurrection Walk by Michael Connelly
- The Only Suspect by Louise Candlish
- The Search Party by Hannah Richell
- Zero Days by Ruth Ware
BEST CRIME FICTION
- Killer Traitor Spy by Tim Ayliffe
- Dark Corners by Megan Goldin
- Dark Mode by Ashley Kalagian Blunt
- Darling Girls by Sally Hepworth
- The Seven by Chris Hammer
- Ripper by Shelley Burr
- The Tea Ladies by Amanda Hampson
- Everyone on this train is a suspect by Benjamin Stevenson
