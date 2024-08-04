Crime Fiction Awards Bulletin

FINGERPRINT AWARDS

Capital Crime, a crime fiction con in London, announced the winners of The Fingerprint Awards 2024 on May 30.

OVERALL CRIME

None of This Is True by Lisa Jewell

THRILLER

The Only Suspect by Louise Candlish

HISTORICAL

The House of Whispers by Anna Mazzola

GENRE-BUSTING

Killing Jericho by William Hussey

DEBUT

Death of a Bookseller by Alice Slater

TRUE CRIME

No Ordinary Day by Matt Johnson and John Murray

AUDIO-BOOK

Over My Dead Body by Maz Evans (narrated by Maz Evans)

THALIA PROCTER LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Lynda La Plante

DAVITT AWARDS

Sisters in Crime Australia has announced its shortlists for its 24th Davitt Awards for the best crime and mystery books. Winners will be announced on August 31.

ADULT NOVELS

Bronwyn Hall, The Chasm (HQ Fiction)

Amanda Hampson, The Tea Ladies (Penguin Random House)

Christine Keighery, The Half Brother (Ultimo Press) Debut

Suzie Miller, Prima Facie (Pan Macmillan Australia) Debut

Marija Pericic, Exquisite Corpse (Ultimo Press)

Darcy Tindale, The Fall Between (Penguin Random House) Debut

Monica Vuu, When One of Us Hurts (Pan Macmillan Australia) Debut

NON-FICTION

Ahona Guha, Reclaim: Understanding complex trauma and those who abuse (Scribe Publications) Debut

Rebecca Hazel, The Schoolgirl, her Teacher and his Wife (Penguin Random House)

Christine Kenneally, Ghosts of the Orphanage (Hachette Australia)

Nicole Madigan, Obsession (Pantera Press) Debut

YOUNG ADULT NOVELS

Amy Doak, Eleanor Jones Is Not a Murderer (Penguin Random House) Debut

Ellie Marney, Some Shall Break (Allen & Unwin)

CHILDREN’S NOVELS

Lucinda Gifford, The Wolves of Greycoat Hall (Walker Books)

Kelli Anne Hawkins, Copycat (HarperCollins Australia)

Alison Tait, The First Summer of Callie McGee (Scholastic Australia)

Anna Zobel, This Camp Is Doomed: A Dennith Grange misadventure (Penguin Random House)

NED KELLY AWARDS

The finalists for two of the four Ned Kelly Awards have been announced by the Australian Crime Writers Association, Best True Crime and Best Debut Crime Fiction. Still to come: Best International and Best Crime Fiction.

BEST TRUE CRIME

Crossing the Line by Nick McKenzie

Killing for Country by David Marr

The Murder Squad by Michael Adams

Reckless by Marele Day

The Teacher’s Pet by Hedley Thomas

BEST DEBUT CRIME FICTION

Four Dogs Missing by Rhys Gard

Gus and the Missing Boy by Troy Hunter

Lowbridge by Lucy Campbell

Murder in the Pacific: Ifira Point by Matt Francis

The Fall Between by Darcy Tindale

The Beacon by P.A. Thomas

Violet Kelly and the Jade Owl by Fiona Britton

Share this: Facebook

X

