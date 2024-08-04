Crime Fiction Awards Bulletin

FINGERPRINT AWARDS
Capital Crime, a crime fiction con in London, announced the winners of The Fingerprint Awards 2024 on May 30.
OVERALL CRIME
- None of This Is True by Lisa Jewell
THRILLER
- The Only Suspect by Louise Candlish
HISTORICAL
- The House of Whispers by Anna Mazzola
GENRE-BUSTING
- Killing Jericho by William Hussey
DEBUT
- Death of a Bookseller by Alice Slater
TRUE CRIME
- No Ordinary Day by Matt Johnson and John Murray
AUDIO-BOOK
- Over My Dead Body by Maz Evans (narrated by Maz Evans)
THALIA PROCTER LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
- Lynda La Plante
DAVITT AWARDS
Sisters in Crime Australia has announced its shortlists for its 24th Davitt Awards for the best crime and mystery books. Winners will be announced on August 31.
ADULT NOVELS
- Bronwyn Hall, The Chasm (HQ Fiction)
- Amanda Hampson, The Tea Ladies (Penguin Random House)
- Christine Keighery, The Half Brother (Ultimo Press) Debut
- Suzie Miller, Prima Facie (Pan Macmillan Australia) Debut
- Marija Pericic, Exquisite Corpse (Ultimo Press)
- Darcy Tindale, The Fall Between (Penguin Random House) Debut
- Monica Vuu, When One of Us Hurts (Pan Macmillan Australia) Debut
NON-FICTION
- Ahona Guha, Reclaim: Understanding complex trauma and those who abuse (Scribe Publications) Debut
- Rebecca Hazel, The Schoolgirl, her Teacher and his Wife (Penguin Random House)
- Christine Kenneally, Ghosts of the Orphanage (Hachette Australia)
- Nicole Madigan, Obsession (Pantera Press) Debut
YOUNG ADULT NOVELS
- Amy Doak, Eleanor Jones Is Not a Murderer (Penguin Random House) Debut
- Ellie Marney, Some Shall Break (Allen & Unwin)
CHILDREN’S NOVELS
- Lucinda Gifford, The Wolves of Greycoat Hall (Walker Books)
- Kelli Anne Hawkins, Copycat (HarperCollins Australia)
- Alison Tait, The First Summer of Callie McGee (Scholastic Australia)
- Anna Zobel, This Camp Is Doomed: A Dennith Grange misadventure (Penguin Random House)
NED KELLY AWARDS
The finalists for two of the four Ned Kelly Awards have been announced by the Australian Crime Writers Association, Best True Crime and Best Debut Crime Fiction. Still to come: Best International and Best Crime Fiction.
BEST TRUE CRIME
- Crossing the Line by Nick McKenzie
- Killing for Country by David Marr
- The Murder Squad by Michael Adams
- Reckless by Marele Day
- The Teacher’s Pet by Hedley Thomas
BEST DEBUT CRIME FICTION
- Four Dogs Missing by Rhys Gard
- Gus and the Missing Boy by Troy Hunter
- Lowbridge by Lucy Campbell
- Murder in the Pacific: Ifira Point by Matt Francis
- The Fall Between by Darcy Tindale
- The Beacon by P.A. Thomas
- Violet Kelly and the Jade Owl by Fiona Britton
Discover more from File 770
Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.
Pingback: AMAZING NEWS FROM FANDOM: August 4, 2024 - Amazing Stories