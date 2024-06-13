Daniel Dern on Steven Brust’s LYORN: A Non-Plot-Spoiler Shortie

Review by Daniel Dern: LYORN is the seventeenth novel of a planned nineteen by Steven Brust — which can, according to author, be read in any order: in the order written/published, or according to their internal chronology, or as-you-please. Brust said in the notes for The Book of Jhereg, “I made every effort to write them so that they could be read in any order.” I recommend the first of these methods, as much as possible.

Note that Brust has another half dozen or so novels in the same universe — the Dragaeran world, with many of the same characters, I dunno what if any mega-reading-order is, if any, best.

In Steven Brust’s fantasy series about Vlad (short for Vladimir) Taltos (pronounced tal-tosh), “a short-statured, short-lived human in an Empire of tall, long-lived Dragaerans,” (per https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Steven_Brust#The_Dragaeran_books.)

On page seven I came upon this:

(Stop reading here if you’d rather be surprised!)

I am the very model of a Fourteenth Cycle dramaturge



I can tell an epic from a canticle or from a dirge.



In Landza and in Ekrasen I’ve studied all the references



And if you give me time I will expound upon many preferences….

In fact, when I know what is meant by Prop and by Enunciate



And when I know the difference between Punctual and Punctuate…

(typos mine)

And on page 61:

Seventy-six catapults led the big assault With a hundred and ten trebuchets at the rear. There were files and files Of assorted fighting styles Axes, sword, halbert, pike, and spear.

There’s also, I believe, a (non-song) two-line dialogue reference/homage/allusion to an exchange from Mark Twain’s Huckleberry Finn. I could be wrong.

One opportunistic turn-of-phrase I don’t believe I found in this book (which would be the right one of the series for it to occur in, would be, channeling one’s inner Ogden Nash (typically located somewhere between the gehenna and duodenum), would have been a reference to a Lyorn’s Lyornesse.

