Denise Dutton Review: Hu Chocolate Bar – Almond Butter+Puffed Quinoa Dark Chocolate

By Denise Kitashima Dutton: With folks scarfing down old-school comfort foods old like crazy, why not try a few new things? Don’t go crazy; I’m not talking about marmite out of the jar. (Unless that’s your thing; then go nuts.) But something close to what you love, but with a twist. Me, I’m getting into different types of chocolate. And yes, that’s different from my usual new chocolate I try on any other day. Because I’m eating it all by myself. Fine. It’s that I don’t even have to pretend that I’d share. Happy now?

Well, with this Hu Kitchen Almond Butter + Puffed Quinoa Dark Chocolate bar I’m definitely happy. Rich, luscious dark chocolate that’s so smooth and creamy I had to triple check to see that there’s no dairy in this bar. Nope, just good ol’ cocoa butter. In fact, there are only five ingredients in this delicious block of goodness, every single one of them something I can pronounce. No weird stabilizers, no funky preservatives (do bear that in mind if you’ve got leftovers from your first taste – pop this into the fridge to maintain its peak freshness), just 70% cacao, sugar, almonds, quinoa and cocoa butter. Boom.

I don’t know how Hu is able to craft such a delectable bar from these basic ingredients. Yes, it’s all in the proportions and whateverall. But it’s amazing and I love it. There’s a crunch of the popped quinoa, the slide of the soft almond butter, and of course the snap and chew of that chocolate. Absolutely lovely.

I think I need another. Perhaps in hazelnut? And maybe get myself another pair of sweatpants while I’m at it. Might as well get maximum cozy while I enjoy this treat.

Denise Kitashima Dutton has been a reviewer since 2003, and hopes to get the hang of things any moment now. She believes that bluegrass is not hell in music form, and that beer is better when it’s a nitro pour. Besides GMR, you can find her at Atomic Fangirl, Movie-Blogger.com, or at that end seat at the bar, multi-tasking with her Kindle.

Share this: Facebook

X

