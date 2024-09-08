Emmys 2024 Creative Arts Night 1

Thirty-five Emmy Awards were presented at Creative Arts, Night 1, four of them to Jim Henson Idea Man.

Forty-nine more Emmys will be handed out at Sunday’s Creative Arts ceremony, and 25 are set for TV’s Biggest Night — the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards — on Sunday, September 15.

The winners of genre interest from Night 1 follow below. The complete list of winners is here.

Emerging Media Program

Fallout: Vault 33

Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program

Jim Henson Idea Man

Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special

Jim Henson Idea Man

Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program

Jim Henson Idea Man

Documentary or Nonfiction Special

Jim Henson Idea Man

