Emmys 2024 Creative Arts Night 1

Thirty-five Emmy Awards were presented at Creative Arts, Night 1, four of them to Jim Henson Idea Man.

Forty-nine more Emmys will be handed out at Sunday’s Creative Arts ceremony, and 25 are set for TV’s Biggest Night — the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards — on Sunday, September 15. 

The winners of genre interest from Night 1 follow below. The complete list of winners is here.

Emerging Media Program 

  • FalloutVault 33

Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program 

  • Jim Henson Idea Man

Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special 

  • Jim Henson Idea Man

Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program 

  • Jim Henson Idea Man

Documentary or Nonfiction Special 

  • Jim Henson Idea Man

