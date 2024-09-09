Emmys 2024 Creative Arts Night 2

Forty-nine more Emmys were handed out at Sunday’s Creative Arts Night 2 ceremony. The complete list of Emmys 2024 Creative Arts awards winners is at the link.

The final 25 Emmy’s will be presented at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards Sunday, September 15. 

The three winners of genre interest from Night 2 follow below. 

FANTASY/SCI-FI COSTUMES 

  • Ahsoka

CONTEMPORARY COSTUMES FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES 

  • American Horror Story: Delicate

MUSIC SUPERVISION Fallout

