Feldman Wins 2024 Baen Fantasy Adventure Award

Example of Baen Fantasy Adventure Award trophy.

The results of the 2024 Baen Fantasy Adventure Award for best original fantasy short story were announced July 23. They are:

GRAND PRIZE

“The Wish Doctor” by Arlen Feldman

SECOND

“Water-Witching” by Shannon Fox

THIRD

“Hall of Heroes” by J.M. Roberts

HONORABLE MENTIONS

“Bullfrog County Atomic Jackalope Rescue” by Robert F. Lowell,

“Drinking Plot Holes” by David Hankins

The winner was selected by Baen editorial staff and Baen author Howard Andrew Jones.

The annual Baen Fantasy Adventure Award contest began in 2014. The award honors stories that best exemplify the spirit of adventure, imagination, and great storytelling in a work of short fiction containing an element of the fantastic, whether epic fantasy, heroic fantasy, sword and sorcery, contemporary fantasy, or historical fantasy. The stories are judged anonymously.

The award was presented during the Baen Travelling Roadshow at Dragon Con.

Author of the Grand Prize story receives an award trophy, a prize box filled with Baen merchandise, and paid professional rates for first publication rights. The winning story also will be featured on Baen.com main webpage.

Share this: Facebook

X

