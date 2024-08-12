Filers Meetup at Glasgow 2024

Cora Buhlert convened a meetup of File 770 readers at the Worldcon in Scotland today and took these photos.
From left to right, Klaus Schmitz, Susan, Kathryn Sullivan, Ann-Marie Rudolph, Perrianne Lurie, Doctor Science, Dave Wallace, a con photographer (didn’t get the name), and Paul Weimer.
The File 770 meetup then decamped to a table in the food truck area. From left to right, Christian Brunschen, Dave Wallace, Klaus Schmitz, Perrianne Lurie and Doctor Science.
I am sorry I missed the meet-up but I was pursuing journalistic endeavors for most of yesterday. But, I HOPE to be at the next meet-up in Seattle next year!
Best Wishes,
Chris B.