The Frank R. Paul Awards 2024 winners were announced today at halftime of the Buffalo 2024 NASFiC masquerade.
The Buffalo NASFiC sponsored this year’s awards. The winner receives a trophy (featuring a 3D print of the “Tiger-bot” smashing a car, from FRP’s cover for the September 1935 Wonder Stories), and an honorarium of $500.
2024 FRANK R. PAUL AWARDS (for 2023 calendar year)
BEST BOOK COVER
- Lineage, Ravages of Honor, Book 3; Cover Art by Kurt Miller
BEST MAGAZINE COVER
- Clarkesworld 202, July 2023; Cover Art by Sergio Rebolledo
The award judges and administrators are: Frank Wu, Brianna Wu, Linda Pierce, Alan F. Beck, Jannie Shea, and Bill Engle (Frank R. Paul’s grandson).
Discover more from File 770
Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.
Congratulations to the winners! A beautiful award!