Frank R. Paul Award trophy. Photo by Rich Lynch.

The Frank R. Paul Awards 2024 winners were announced today at halftime of the Buffalo 2024 NASFiC masquerade.

The Buffalo NASFiC sponsored this year’s awards. The winner receives a trophy (featuring a 3D print of the “Tiger-bot” smashing a car, from FRP’s cover for the September 1935 Wonder Stories), and an honorarium of $500.

2024 FRANK R. PAUL AWARDS (for 2023 calendar year)

BEST BOOK COVER

Lineage, Ravages of Honor, Book 3; Cover Art by Kurt Miller

BEST MAGAZINE COVER

Clarkesworld 202, July 2023; Cover Art by Sergio Rebolledo

The award judges and administrators are: Frank Wu, Brianna Wu, Linda Pierce, Alan F. Beck, Jannie Shea, and Bill Engle (Frank R. Paul’s grandson).

Brianna Wu accepts the Frank R. Paul Awards on behalf of Kurt Miller. Photo by Rich Lynch.

