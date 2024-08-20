Gamescom 2024 Awards Nominees

gamescom, the world’s largest event for computer and video games, announced the nominees for the 2024 gamescom Awards on August 19.
There are 14 total categories for the awards, decided by both an expert awards jury and visitors at gamescom. There will not be a Nintendo Switch category this year; it was canceled because it received too few submissions.
The winners will be announced on August 23 in online ceremony.
The complete list of nominees follows the jump.
Best Visuals
- Crimson Desert / Pearl Abyss
- Dune: Awakening / Funcom
- Empire of the Ants / Tower Five, Microids
- Little Nightmares 3 / Supermassive Games, Bandai Namco
- Star Wars Outlaws / Massive, Ubisoft
Best Audio
- Dune: Awakening / Funcom
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II / Warhorse Studios / PLAION
- Little Nightmares 3 / Supermassive Games / BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment
- Nine Sols / RED CANDLE GAMES
- Star Wars Outlaws / Massive Entertainment, Ubisoft
Best Gameplay
- Blue Prince / Dogubomb, Raw Fury
- Empire of the Ants / Tower Five, Microids
- Frostpunk 2 / 11 bit studios
- PVKK / Bippinbits
- The Alters / 11 bit studios
Most Entertaining
- inZOI / KRAFTON
- Monster Hunter Wilds / CAPCOM
- Palworld / Pocketpair
- PVKK / Bippinbits
- Star Wars Outlaws / Massive Entertainment, Ubisoft
Most Epic
- Crimson Desert / Pearl Abyss
- Dune: Awakening / Funcom
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II / Warhorse Studios, PLAION
- Monster Hunter Wilds / CAPCOM
- Star Wars Outlaws / Massive Entertainment, Ubisoft
Most Wholesome
- Creatures of Ava / Inverge Studios, 11 bit studios
- Tavern Talk / Gentle Troll Entertainment
- Tiny Bookshop / neoludic games
- Urban Jungle / Kylyk Games, Assemble Entertainment
- Woodo / DAEDALIC Entertainment
Games for Impact
- Creatures of Ava / Inverge Studios, 11 bit studios
- GreenGuardiansVR / SWR Südwestrundfunk
- Out and About / Yaldi Games
- REKA / Emberstorm Entertainment, Fireshine Games
- Tiny Bookshop / neoludic games
Best Microsoft Xbox Game
- Age of Mythology: Retold / Xbox Game Studios
- Creatures of Ava / Inverge Studios, 11 bit studios
- Little Nightmares 3 / Supermassive Games, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment
- Star Wars Outlaws / Massive Entertainment, Ubisoft
- The Alters / 11 bit studios
Best PC Game
- Dune: Awakening / Funcom
- Empire of the Ants / Tower Five, Microids
- Frostpunk 2 / 11 bit studios
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II / Warhorse Studios, PLAION
- The Alters / 11 bit studios
Best Sony PlayStation Game
- Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero / Spike Chunsoft, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment
- Little Nightmares 3 / Supermassive Games, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment
- Monster Hunter Wilds / CAPCOM
- The First Berserker: Khazan / Neople, NEXON
- Unknown 9: Awakening / Reflector Entertainment, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment
Best Mobile Game
- Digital Animals Gam / souls.club
- Dungeons of Dreadrock 2 – The Dead King’s Secret / Christoph Minnameier
- Genshin Impact / HoYoverse
- Monster Hunter Now / CAPCOM, Niantic
- Zenless Zone Zero / HoYoverse
Awards will also be given in the following three categories.
Category Group Global Awards
- HEART OF GAMING Award
- Best Trailer / Announcement
- Best of Show Floor
