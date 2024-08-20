Gamescom 2024 Awards Nominees

gamescom, the world’s largest event for computer and video games, announced the nominees for the 2024 gamescom Awards on August 19.

There are 14 total categories for the awards, decided by both an expert awards jury and visitors at gamescom. There will not be a Nintendo Switch category this year; it was canceled because it received too few submissions.

The winners will be announced on August 23 in online ceremony.

The complete list of nominees follows the jump.

Best Visuals

Crimson Desert / Pearl Abyss

Dune: Awakening / Funcom

Empire of the Ants / Tower Five, Microids

Little Nightmares 3 / Supermassive Games, Bandai Namco

Star Wars Outlaws / Massive, Ubisoft

Best Audio

Dune: Awakening / Funcom

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II / Warhorse Studios / PLAION

Little Nightmares 3 / Supermassive Games / BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment

Nine Sols / RED CANDLE GAMES

Star Wars Outlaws / Massive Entertainment, Ubisoft

Best Gameplay

Blue Prince / Dogubomb, Raw Fury

Empire of the Ants / Tower Five, Microids

Frostpunk 2 / 11 bit studios

PVKK / Bippinbits

The Alters / 11 bit studios

Most Entertaining

inZOI / KRAFTON

Monster Hunter Wilds / CAPCOM

Palworld / Pocketpair

PVKK / Bippinbits

Star Wars Outlaws / Massive Entertainment, Ubisoft

Most Epic

Crimson Desert / Pearl Abyss

Dune: Awakening / Funcom

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II / Warhorse Studios, PLAION

Monster Hunter Wilds / CAPCOM

Star Wars Outlaws / Massive Entertainment, Ubisoft

Most Wholesome

Creatures of Ava / Inverge Studios, 11 bit studios

Tavern Talk / Gentle Troll Entertainment

Tiny Bookshop / neoludic games

Urban Jungle / Kylyk Games, Assemble Entertainment

Woodo / DAEDALIC Entertainment

Games for Impact

Creatures of Ava / Inverge Studios, 11 bit studios

GreenGuardiansVR / SWR Südwestrundfunk

Out and About / Yaldi Games

REKA / Emberstorm Entertainment, Fireshine Games

Tiny Bookshop / neoludic games

Best Microsoft Xbox Game

Age of Mythology: Retold / Xbox Game Studios

Creatures of Ava / Inverge Studios, 11 bit studios

Little Nightmares 3 / Supermassive Games, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment

Star Wars Outlaws / Massive Entertainment, Ubisoft

The Alters / 11 bit studios

Best PC Game

Dune: Awakening / Funcom

Empire of the Ants / Tower Five, Microids

Frostpunk 2 / 11 bit studios

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II / Warhorse Studios, PLAION

The Alters / 11 bit studios

Best Sony PlayStation Game

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero / Spike Chunsoft, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment

Little Nightmares 3 / Supermassive Games, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment

Monster Hunter Wilds / CAPCOM

The First Berserker: Khazan / Neople, NEXON

Unknown 9: Awakening / Reflector Entertainment, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment

Best Mobile Game

Digital Animals Gam / souls.club

Dungeons of Dreadrock 2 – The Dead King’s Secret / Christoph Minnameier

Genshin Impact / HoYoverse

Monster Hunter Now / CAPCOM, Niantic

Zenless Zone Zero / HoYoverse

Awards will also be given in the following three categories.

Category Group Global Awards

HEART OF GAMING Award

Best Trailer / Announcement

Best of Show Floor

