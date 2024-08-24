Gamescom 2024 Awards

gamescom, the world’s largest event for computer and video games, announced the winners of the 2024 gamescom Awards on August 23 during the convention in Cologne, Germany.

Capcom’s upcoming project, Monster Hunter Wilds, dominated, winning the most awards, and winning in every single category it was nominated for.

Best Visuals

  • Little Nightmares 3 / Supermassive Games, Bandai Namco

Best Audio

  • Little Nightmares 3 / Supermassive Games / BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment

Best Gameplay

  • Frostpunk 2 / 11 bit studios

Most Entertaining

  • Monster Hunter Wilds / CAPCOM

Most Epic

  • Monster Hunter Wilds / CAPCOM

Most Wholesome

  • Tavern Talk / Gentle Troll Entertainment

Games for Impact

  • Creatures of Ava / Inverge Studios, 11 bit studios

Best Microsoft Xbox Game

  • Little Nightmares 3 / Supermassive Games, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment

Best PC Game

  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance II / Warhorse Studios, PLAION

Best Sony PlayStation Game

  • Monster Hunter Wilds / CAPCOM

Best Mobile Game

  • Genshin Impact / HoYoverse

CATEGORY GROUP GLOBAL AWARDS

Heart Of Gaming Award

  • Games protect democracy

Best Trailer / Announcement

  • Monster Hunter Wilds

Best of Show Floor

  • Microsoft Xbox / Bethesda / Blizzard

One thought on “Gamescom 2024 Awards

  1. I was on a train full of gamers, just ten minutes ago. They were full of enthusiasm and costumes.
    I’m wearing the Chicon 8 t-shirt today and in a very brief conversation said I was an SF writer. They thought I was saying that they were writers. I said, no, I was referring to myself. They didn’t believe me. I’ve decided to be an historian for the rest of the day….

