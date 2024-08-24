Gamescom 2024 Awards

gamescom, the world’s largest event for computer and video games, announced the winners of the 2024 gamescom Awards on August 23 during the convention in Cologne, Germany.

Capcom’s upcoming project, Monster Hunter Wilds, dominated, winning the most awards, and winning in every single category it was nominated for.

Best Visuals

Little Nightmares 3 / Supermassive Games, Bandai Namco

Best Audio

Little Nightmares 3 / Supermassive Games / BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment

Best Gameplay

Frostpunk 2 / 11 bit studios

Most Entertaining

Monster Hunter Wilds / CAPCOM

Most Epic

Monster Hunter Wilds / CAPCOM

Most Wholesome

Tavern Talk / Gentle Troll Entertainment

Games for Impact

Creatures of Ava / Inverge Studios, 11 bit studios

Best Microsoft Xbox Game

Little Nightmares 3 / Supermassive Games, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment

Best PC Game

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II / Warhorse Studios, PLAION

Best Sony PlayStation Game

Monster Hunter Wilds / CAPCOM

Best Mobile Game

Genshin Impact / HoYoverse

CATEGORY GROUP GLOBAL AWARDS

Heart Of Gaming Award

Games protect democracy

Best Trailer / Announcement

Monster Hunter Wilds

Best of Show Floor

Microsoft Xbox / Bethesda / Blizzard

