Gamescom 2024 Awards

gamescom, the world’s largest event for computer and video games, announced the winners of the 2024 gamescom Awards on August 23 during the convention in Cologne, Germany.
Capcom’s upcoming project, Monster Hunter Wilds, dominated, winning the most awards, and winning in every single category it was nominated for.
Best Visuals
- Little Nightmares 3 / Supermassive Games, Bandai Namco
Best Audio
- Little Nightmares 3 / Supermassive Games / BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment
Best Gameplay
- Frostpunk 2 / 11 bit studios
Most Entertaining
- Monster Hunter Wilds / CAPCOM
Most Epic
- Monster Hunter Wilds / CAPCOM
Most Wholesome
- Tavern Talk / Gentle Troll Entertainment
Games for Impact
- Creatures of Ava / Inverge Studios, 11 bit studios
Best Microsoft Xbox Game
- Little Nightmares 3 / Supermassive Games, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment
Best PC Game
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II / Warhorse Studios, PLAION
Best Sony PlayStation Game
- Monster Hunter Wilds / CAPCOM
Best Mobile Game
- Genshin Impact / HoYoverse
CATEGORY GROUP GLOBAL AWARDS
Heart Of Gaming Award
- Games protect democracy
Best Trailer / Announcement
- Monster Hunter Wilds
Best of Show Floor
- Microsoft Xbox / Bethesda / Blizzard
Discover more from File 770
Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.
I was on a train full of gamers, just ten minutes ago. They were full of enthusiasm and costumes.
I’m wearing the Chicon 8 t-shirt today and in a very brief conversation said I was an SF writer. They thought I was saying that they were writers. I said, no, I was referring to myself. They didn’t believe me. I’ve decided to be an historian for the rest of the day….