Get Your First Look at This Year’s Marvel’s Voices: Pride #1

Marvel’s Voices: Pride #1, the annual one-shot that celebrates LGBTQIA+ characters and creators, goes on sale June 14.

The groundbreaking anthology will continue its tradition of bringing the spirit of Pride Month to your local comic shop with a dazzling and diverse collection of tales, all brought together by an incredible lineup of new and established talent. Now in its third year, Marvel’s Voices: Pride #1 will once again elevate and spotlight characters from all walks of life and identities in stories ranging from heartfelt and inspiring to action-packed and exhilarating.

In addition to favorites like Black Cat, Hulkling, and Wiccan, this year’s one-shot will up the ante with a multitude of exciting character debuts and lead-in stories to upcoming titles! The 2021 and 2022 Marvel’s Voices: Pride introductions of Somnus and Escapade sent shockwaves through the Marvel Universe before appearing in titles like Marauders and New Mutants. You won’t want to miss who’s next to take their place in the Marvel mythos. Fans from every arc of the rainbow and True Believers everywhere are invited to see the future of Marvel Comics in 2023’s Marvel’s Voices: Pride #1.

Here’s what’s in store:

Writer Steve Foxe and artist Rosi Kämpe bring Gimmick, the breakout character from 2020’s Children of the Atom, to the forefront along with more fan-favorite X-Men students for a prelude story to Dark X-Men, a new series launching during Fall of X.

An all-new hero takes on the classic mantle of “Nightshade” to protect her Chicago community in a rousing story by writer Stephanie Williams and artist Héctor Barros. Fans can see her for the first time on superstar artist Phil Jimenez’s Marvel’s Voices: Pride #1 variant cover!

Join Felicia Hardy at New Orleans Pride where a score for untold riches pits her against the Thieves Guild in a story by writer Sarah Gailey and artist Bailie Rosenlund.

Emmy-winning TV writer Shadi Petosky (The Sandman) pens her first Marvel Comics story alongside artist Roberta Ingranata! Wiccan and Hulkling are on a much-needed getaway when the beloved couple finds themselves stranded. Luckily, they befriend an all-new super hero who lends a helping hand! Meet Lacie Lorraine and learn about her fascinating origins in a riveting journey across space and time.

The Spider-Verse’s most fabulous super hero is back to slay another day in an all-new Web-Weaver adventure by writer Katherine Locke and artist Joanna Estepand.

Author H.E. Edgmon (The Witch King) and artist Lorenzo Susi introduces a wild new symbiote character: Muzzle. See Spidey learn the hard way that this is one symbiote baddie you don’t want to mess with when he has a run-in with Muzzle and his crew of vigilantes!

Jumbo Carnation shows off his latest fashions in a story written and drawn by Stephen Byrne.

Writer Marieke Nijkamp and artist Pablo Collar smash the fourth wall with a romance story starring Gwenpool.

Plus, an introduction by Star Trek: Discovery actress Mary Chieffo, interviews, and more.

In addition, Marvel’s Pride Variant Covers are back, featuring both Marvel heroes and characters from a galaxy far, far away!

June will also see the launch of a new LOKI limited series, one of many Marvel Comics titles publishing throughout the year that spotlight LGBTQIA+ heroes. Fans can also continue to celebrate Pride in the Marvel Universe this June in titles like Betsy Braddock: Captain Britain, New Mutants: Lethal Legion, Star Wars: Doctor Aphra, Star Wars: Sana Starros, and more, plus upcoming titles and Marvel Unlimited Infinity Comics this summer, including Astonishing Iceman, Alpha Flight, and Dark X-Men.

Following the jump, check out all the covers as well as a sneak peek at interior artwork. To hear from this year’s creators about their stories, visit Marvel.com and join Marvel Comics in celebrating PRIDE when MARVEL’S VOICES: PRIDE #1 hits stands on June 14.

MARVEL’S VOICES: PRIDE #1

Written by STEVE FOXE, STEPHANIE WILLIAMS, SARAH GAILEY, SHADI PETOSKY, H.E. EDGMON, MARIEKE NIJKAMP, KATHERINE LOCKE & STEPHEN BYRNE; Art by ROSI KÄMPE, HÉCTOR BARROS, BAILIE ROSENLUND, ROBERTA INGRANATA, LORENZO SUSI, PABLO COLLAR, JOANNA ESTEP & STEPHEN BYRNE; Cover by AMY REEDER

Variant Cover by P. CRAIG RUSSELL & LOVERN KINDZIERSKI

Variant Cover by PHIL JIMENEZ

Variant Cover by JAN BAZALDUA & TAMRA BONVILLAIN

SAMPLE INTERIOR ART

BLACK CAT WEB-WEAVER NIGHTSHADE NIGHTSHADE MUZZLE JUMBO HULKLING and WICCAN HULKLING and WICCAN GWENPOOL GIMMICK GIMMICK