Glasgow 2024 Consultative Vote Results

Glasgow 2024 has announced the outcome of “consultative online vote” it conducted that allowed the convention’s WSFS Members to offer a yes/no opinion on an amendment to the WSFS Constitution which received first passage at the Chengdu Worldcon Business Meeting. The proposal would create two new Hugo Award categories, the Best Independent Short Film Award and the Best Independent Feature Film Award. This change is up for official ratification at the Glasgow 2024 Business Meeting.

The “consultative vote” is not provided for in the Constitution, is not binding, and has no effect other than that the information will be known to those at the Business Meeting who will actually be voting whether to ratify the rules change.

RESULT OF THE VOTE. The consultative vote was open for fifteen days ending August 5, enabling all WSFS members to express their view on this proposal:

For the Consultative Vote by WSFS Members of Glasgow 2024: A Worldcon For Our Futures on the Proposal to add two additional Hugo Award categories for film: Best Independent Film, Short and Feature Length*

YES: 533 (42.3%)

NO: 727 (57.7%)

Total Ballots Cast: 1,260

(*) The full text of the proposal is available in the Agenda, item E.7, which can be accessed on the Business Meeting page

