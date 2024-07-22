Glasgow 2024 Disqualifies Fraudulent Hugo Ballots

The Glasgow 2024 Worldcon announced today they have detected at least 377 fraudulent votes for the Hugo Awards, most meant to benefit a particular unnamed finalist, and have disqualified those votes. As a result, the beneficiary of those votes now will not win in their category.
The Glasgow 2024 Hugo Awards Statement is published below, followed by a video commentary by Nicholas Whyte, WSFS Division head and Hugo Administrator.
In the course of tallying the votes on the final ballot for the 2024 Hugo Awards, the Glasgow 2024 Hugo Administration team detected some unusual data.
Paragraph 6.2 of the WSFS Constitution states that “In all matters arising under this Constitution, only natural persons may introduce business, nominate, or vote, except as specifically provided otherwise in this Constitution. No person may cast more than one vote on any issue or more than one ballot in any election.”
A large number of votes in 2024 were cast by accounts which fail to meet the criteria of being “natural persons”, with obvious fake names and/or other disqualifying characteristics. These included, for instance, a run of voters whose second names were identical except that the first letter was changed, in alphabetical order; and a run of voters whose names were translations of consecutive numbers.
Many of these votes favoured one finalist in particular, who we will call Finalist A. This pattern of data is startlingly and obviously different from the votes for any other finalist in 2024, and indeed for any finalist in any of the previous years where any member of the current Hugo Subcommittee has been involved with administering the Hugo final ballot.
In addition to patterns observable in the data, we received a confidential report that at least one person had sponsored the purchase of WSFS memberships by large numbers of individuals, who were refunded the cost of membership after confirming that they had voted as the sponsor wished.
On the basis of the above evidence, we have concluded that at least 377 votes have been cast fraudulently, of a total of 3,813 final ballot votes that we received. We have therefore disqualified those 377 votes from the final vote tally. This decision is not one made lightly, but we are duty bound as the Hugo Administrators to protect the Hugo Awards and to act against fraud.
We have no evidence that Finalist A was at all aware of the fraudulent votes being cast for them, let alone in any way responsible for the operation. We are therefore not identifying them. Finalist A has not been disqualified from the 2024 Hugo Awards. However, they do not win in their category, once the invalid votes have been disallowed.
No other votes have been disallowed. The only votes disallowed are those which we have positively identified as not cast by natural persons.
We recognise that after the Hugo voting in 2023, many in the community will, understandably, have questions about this. Unfortunately, our ability to answer is very limited, due to our responsibility to maintain the confidentiality of the ballot and data protection regulations. There are proposals to institute a system of independent audit for Hugo votes. But at present such a system does not exist, therefore the raw 2024 voting data cannot and will not be shared outside the Glasgow 2024 Hugo team.
However, the full voting results, nominating statistics, and voting statistics will be published immediately after the Hugo Awards ceremony on August 11th, 2024 as previously agreed in our transparency statement. Those will not include the 377 votes which have been disallowed but will include the other 3,436 votes.
We believe that it is important for transparency that we inform you now about what has happened. We want to reassure 2024 Hugo voters that the ballots cast were counted fairly. Most of all, we want to assure the winners of this year’s Hugos that they have won fair and square, without any arbitrary or unexplained exclusion of votes or nominees and without any possibility that their award had been gained through fraudulent means.
Announcement from the Glasgow 2024 Astounding, Lodestar, and Hugo Administrator
Colicky to follow.
Wow.
I appreciate how the Hugo Administration Team has approached this and communicated it.
Wow, what a thing!
I’d love to know the details and they are 100% correct in not releasing them. I’ve a huge amount of confidence in Nicholas Whyte doing the right thing here.
Wow, someone spent $20k to try and swing the Hugos? I’m not sure if I’m impressed that someone cared that much, or astounded that it was so low.
Someone should confirm how payment was made because if they faked people to vote they are the type to have committed credit card fraud or some equivalent to pay for the memberships.
So by the way this is phrased, at least some of these people took the payola but didn’t vote for Finalist A, which is quite funny.
Didn’t someone post about this exact scenario a couple of weeks ago on the first Journey Planet motion post???
This transparency is such a contrast to last year’s Hugo. It goes some way to rebuilding trust in the administration of the Hugo awards.
Wow, and very thankful to Nicholas Whyte and the rest of the Hugo Admin team.
@katre: To paraphrase Prof Sayre, maybe Hugo politics are so vicious because the stakes are so low.
I appreciate the transparency, but with this public revelation the person knows how their fraudulent voting was found, and next time, or the next person, will be better prepared. We need a more secure way to identify people versus bots for all aspects of Worldcon voting.
That’s an impressively expensive act of stupidity.
Thank heavens that the fake voters used obviously-fake names. And I’m impressed and gratified by the transparency of the Hugo Team, and the fact that they did NOT out Finalist A. As curious as I may be, that doesn’t outweigh the privacy due to them.
OTOH, I do wish the Hugo Team would wait until the following morning to release the voting and nomination results. As a member of many Worldcon Press Offices, I have heard many complaints that people (some well meaning, others not so much) approaching recipients and Finalists, data in hand, pestering them with the voting results and whataboutisms.
At Chicon 8, I pleaded with the Hugo Administration team to delay the results, which, thankfully, they did. Everyone, both Finalists and recipients, need time to decompress after the Hugo Awards Ceremony.
The need for transparency regarding the Hugo Awards should not exceed the needs of the people involved in the process. I should know; I have been a Finalist twice…
Chris B.
Chris,
Do you mean printed stats were delayed at Chicon 8? The pdf of the stats wasn’t delayed at all. Do they even provide printouts anymore?
The statement makes references to confidentiality requirements. As did actions in the prior year. While there are privacy requirements in law, I am not sure there are any in the WSFS constitution. There is a tradition, both in WSFS and general administration of things like this, of confidentiality of certain items, in order to protect a variety of things, including the validity of the award (don’t release any data that could affect voting while voting is underway) and to maintain a surprise at the ceremony (don’t spoil the fun.) Some things are not revealed to protect egos of nominees.
And these traditions are all well and good, but it should not be forgotten that they are just traditions. It is entirely reasonable to revise them or ignore them if the awards are under attack, or to maintain public confidence in the integrity of the system and the award. It’s not even clear that voters are promised confidentiality of their ballots, though tradition creates implied confidentiality which could create a declaration that the ballots are PII and protected under GDPR. Short of that, one could advance that the Hugos could be “audited” by simply publishing everything after the ceremony, other than voter names and addresses. (Yes, in some cases it is possible to reverse engineer who cast a ballot, but the committee would not be the one doing that.)
All of this is to say, focus on the integrity of the awards, and public confidence that we know the whole story, not on unwritten rules that don’t technically exist. Once voting has concluded you can no longer alter voting. If important, you can even spoil the surprise. Nobody wants that but there’s no rule against it. Let multiple eyes look at what took place. Don’t say “there’s no audit system in place” and use it as an excuse not to do full disclosure, or not to invent one.
Don’t say “our ability to answer is very limited, due to our responsibility to maintain the confidentiality of the ballot and data protection regulations.” Cite the rule you think creates the confidentiality restriction. Cite the data protection regulation, unless you are forbidden to cite these things.
And if some other factors force you to be cagey and keep things close to the vest, at least explain why those factors do that. Last year we had far too much not revealed for unspecified reasons. Be criticized for revealing too much (unless actual law restrains you) rather than be criticized for revealing too little. Yes, you have to be careful about libel, so stick to facts, but this award belongs to WSFS members, not administrators. Act in their interests, and trust them.
Well, now we know the price of a Hugo.
@Brad
Here’s the legislation
https://www.legislation.gov.uk/eur/2016/679/contents
@Brad Templeton – your Hugo ballot would qualify as PII under GDPR, full stop. You entered into a business transaction with Glasgow 2024 and gave them PII (name and address) so unless they collected a waiver it’s confidential and they can’t disclose it.
Given the alphabet-soup nature of US laws, it’s not as clear to me if your Hugo ballot would be confidential in the US, but that’s a question for next year’s Hugo.
If the fraudulent accounts came from one or several specific countries of origin, I would suppose that that could be revealed without compromising PII. In fact, they provided information that could be used to narrow down the culprits just perusing the list…
And in fact, I found what I believe may be (but do not in any way actually know) to be one of the specified groups: #14907 through #14912 (for some reason #14911 is missing). The second half of the first name are the numerals 4, 5, 6, and 7 in Mandarian Chinese.
The Hugo used to be such a lovely, strait forward award! It almost seems like some sort of “real ID” sort of method for buying memberships to a con are needed at the beginning as the only way to slow down this trend. Lord knows how much trouble AI might cause though! Hopefully the extra money that was spent could go to something good.
My deepest thanks to Nicholas Whyte and the rest of the Hugo Administration team. Outstanding work and transparency.
While we can only speculate about the relationship of this activity to some of the anomalies in last year’s data, I will note that one of the hypotheses that would explain the “cliff” phenomemon in the nomination distributions would be large numbers of coordinated non-organic nominations. In last year’s data, the strongest argument I could make against that hypothesis was that the apparent beneficiaries didn’t make coherent sense as an overall pattern. But it occurs to me that it could make sense if the “overall pattern” was cover for targeting a specific beneficiary. I.e., “nominate this specific item and here’s a list of other things you can nominate to make it look like a real ballot.” And we now have evidence that “large numbers of coordinated non-organic votes” is a thing that a person or persons has organized, which makes the scenario increase in plausibility.
Love to see the assertions about PII here. First point: PII isn’t a term in use now, it’s “Personal Information” and has been since the Data Protection Act in 2018.
Data privacy professional here. Hi!
@Chris – Address isn’t collected by Glasgow. Business transaction is a concept not known in the way you use it in UK data law.
Name itself is indeed personal information.
@Brad – Yet again we weirdly have this belief that whatever the constitution says, it overrules country law or local implementation thereof (being generous to other jurisdictions here, hi!)
While it’s good practice to name the laws and rules etc – it has to be pointed that any con committee are amateurs. Informed ones sure, but if you want a definitive response we’re going to have to engage lawyers. Imagine what the cost of even the threat of that that is going to do to a convention membership. The sums are easy.
My question is: how much personal responsibility do we take for our love of rules lawyering professed in this thread, with its inevitable increase in the cost of con memberships (in insurance alone) match with passing on our love of SFF and conventions to younger, less financially secure potential members?
@Heather Yes, I think this is increasingly likely.
I wonder if we ever got a sense of a minimum number of ballots that were related to the cliff. I see 1874 nominating ballots were registered.
I’m wondering because I strongly suspect the majority of these fraudulent votes came from a country with only 900-odd members per the membership role. 337 invalid ballots may well represent a majority or even a supermajority of all the ballots cast from that country.
How strange. Was this a genuine effort to help someone win or an effort at a gotcha. Reveal the fraud after the ceremony- that would explain why they didn’t use random real names.
As I understand it, those funds will just go into the general operating fund for this Worldcon. That’s certainly something good, isn’t it?
@Laura: This is the first I had heard that the PDF of the 2022 Hugo Award results were available online.
I was hoping that they would have withheld them on the internet as well. I did not see any paper copies being distributed until the next day.
In any event, my main point still holds; let people BREATHE after the Ceremony…
Chris B.
Thanks to Mr Whyte and the Hugo team for the transparency. I do believe this happened years ago as well. I applaud the Team for the announcement and the mannered and polite way this was handled.
Ah, thanks to those who were kind enough to inform me, the former chair of one of the world’s leading privacy foundations, about PII and the existence of the GDPR.
However, I admit I was not aware that fake ballots deemed to be submitted by invented, non-natural persons, are protected as as PII. Thanks for the correction.
It’s actually not clear whether natural Hugo ballots (with name and other traditional PII removed of course) count as PII. In sufficient aggregate they don’t, and that aggregate is normally released. It is possible that a single ballot might be traced to an individual (much more so for a nominating ballot particularly if it is the only ballot which nominates a work) but for a Hugo vote ballot in a particular category to be traced back — the standard for it possibly counting as PII — is much more challenging. I would have to be the only person likely to have voted in that particular order.
@bookworm1398: that’s something I’m wondering about as well, because from the sound of it, these fake ballots were pretty obvious. Were they an example of carelessness, or were they trying to get caught? If the latter, that’s a pretty damn expensive joke. That implies someone with fairly deep pockets is involved.