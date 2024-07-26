Glasgow 2024 Launches Online Member Portal

Glasgow 2024 has launched its Member Portal providing a single gateway to all online elements of the convention. The Member Portal is available to both in-person and online attendees aged 16 and over. The Portal is packed full of links to useful resources, as well as the link to join the convention Discord and to RingCentral Events where members will be able to stream a large proportion of the programme. Additional elements will be made available as the convention approaches, including the full convention schedule and the convention Newsletter.



The Member Portal is open to all Attending Members aged 16 or over, as well as all Online Members and Online Ticket holders. New joiners aged 16 or over can access the online convention by purchasing an Online Ticket at a cost of £40. Existing WSFS Members can upgrade to Online Membership at a reduced cost of £35.



Their Discord server is already open, offering a place to meet and chat with other attendees about the convention, programme items, and fandom in general, as well as coordinate plans, arrange ad hoc meetups, and play games together.



Starting on Saturday, July 27 they will be running pre-convention activities in the Discord server, including a scavenger hunt and a choose-your-own style adventure “If I Ran the Zoo Con” where the Discord members will run their own convention and see how “easy” it is. (We’ll be taking our chair, Esther MacCallum-Stewart, through the same questions at a future point and discovering whether she can do as well!).



We will be streaming many of our special events during the convention. These will include the Opening & Closing Ceremonies, the Masquerade, the Ian Sorensen play Nothing Nowhere, Never, Again, the Opera, the Worldcon Philharmonic Orchestra and of course the Hugo Awards Ceremony. (The Hugo Ceremony will also be broadcast publicly; the other events will only be streamed to members).



During the convention they will have up to 10 in-person rooms streaming at any given time, including purely in-person items and hybrid items with a mix of in-person and virtual participants. In addition, they will be hosting up to 4 purely online programme items at a time in peak hours.



For more information and to access the Member Portal, see the Glasgow 2024 website.

[Based on a press release.]

