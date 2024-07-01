Glasgow 2024 Previews Program and Participants

Glasgow 2024 has released a sample list of Worldcon program items, and an initial list of 50 confirmed program participants.



Glasgow 2024 will host over 500 hours of scheduled program items, featuring well over 500 participants from around the world. Programming will take place on-site at the Glasgow SEC and online, with a significant proportion of the items available through live streaming and delayed playback.

PROGRAM PARTICIPANTS. The initial list of over 50 confirmed participants includes writers, editors, critics, bloggers, podcasters and fans from across the UK, US, Europe, Africa, Australia, China, and the Caribbean. Between them they have won Hugo, Nebula, Locus, World Fantasy, Seiun, Sidewise and British Science Fiction Association Awards.



These participants join Glasgow’s previously announced Guests of Honour and Special Guests, a diverse mix including authors, editors, artists, scientists, astronauts, game designers, actors and podcasters.



Joe Abercrombie

Charlie Jane Anders

Paolo Bacigalupi

Liz Batty

Peter S. Beagle

Shannon Chakraborty

John Clute

Paul Cornell

Aliette de Bodard

Kelly Sue DeConnick

SB Divya

Nadia El-Fassi

Amal El-Mohtar

R. S. A. Garcia

Helen Gould

Lev Grossman

Joe Haldeman

Peter F. Hamilton

Niall Harrison

John-Henri Holmberg

Ai Jiang

T. Kingfisher

Mary Robinette Kowal

Naomi Kritzer

Darcie Little Badger

Ehud Maimon

Arkady Martine

Juliet E McKenna

Foz Meadows

Farah Mendlesohn

Annalee Newitz

Garth Nix

Abigail Nussbaum

Ehigbor Okosun

Sarah Pinborough

Sarah Pinsker

C. L. Polk *

Gareth L. Powell

Alastair Reynolds

Olav Rokne

John Scalzi

Alison Scott

Kevan Smith

Kari Sperring

Charles Stross

Geri Sullivan

Dr Sarah Summers

Takayuki Tatsumi

Adrian Tchaikovsky

Jo Walton

Regina Kanyu Wang

Zach Weinersmith

Martha Wells

Neil Williamson

Gary K Wolfe

Neon Yang



PROGRAM ITEMS. The program sampler highlights the vast range of topics to be featured in Glasgow. The Scottish venue will be reflected by panels on Iain Banks and Alasdair Gray, while global perspectives will range from Slavic mythology to African cultural influences in fantasy. Program will discuss found family in SF; fungi in speculative fiction; inclusive game design; and the art history of Studio Ghibli. There will be a dozen or more items at a time to choose from.



SPECIAL EVENTS. Glasgow 2024 will also be running a wide variety of special events, including a new opera, orchestra performance, live theatre, costume masquerade and of course the Hugo Awards Ceremony.

Members can also enjoy the Art Show, shop in our Dealers’ Room or explore a wide range of displays.



MEMBERSHIPS AVAILABLE. We continue to welcome new members to join the 6,000+ who have already signed up to this unique experience. Individual Day Tickets, 5-Day Attending Memberships and Online attendance options are all available – see our website for full details and prices.

