Glasgow 2024 Revisits Membership Rate Changes as of July 1

Glasgow 2024, a Worldcon for Our Futures has cancelled the rate increases they previously announced on June 4 that were due to take effect from July 1. And they are reducing the prices of Day and Weekend Tickets.

The committee explained:

We are deeply aware of the ongoing cost of living pressures in Scotland and the wider UK and beyond, especially in the context of our commitment to a convention which is accessible, inclusive and diverse. We are particularly aware that Day Ticket purchasers are typically local residents who are experiencing fandom and SF conventions for the first time. We are keen to ensure that everyone who wants to can participate in this unique experience.



In the light of these considerations, we have therefore cancelled the rate rise planned for 1 July, and will instead be holding our current full and concession attending rates for all age groups through to the convention and at the door. A full list of attending rates can be found on our website.

Day and Weekend Tickets: Glasgow 2024 is reducing the prices of Day and Weekend Tickets. As noted above these Tickets are typically purchased by people who are new to the community. The committee says they want to ensure that the opportunity to experience Worldcon is available to everyone.



Day and Weekend Tickets are available in two forms: one for those aged 16 and over including access to the online convention, and one for younger fans covering physical attendance only. (Please note that Day and Weekend Tickets do not include WSFS rights; a separate WSFS Only Membership will be required for individuals who wish to participate in the Hugo Awards, Site Selection and Business Meeting.)



The revised Day / Weekend ticket rates, effective immediately, are as follows:

Day Adult (over 16) Under 16 Thursday 8 Aug £25 £10 Friday 9 Aug £35 £15 Saturday 10 Aug £55 £25 Sunday 11 Aug £55 £25 Monday 12 Aug £15 £5 Weekend 10 and 11 Aug £100 £45

Existing Ticket Holders who purchased Day or Weekend Tickets at the previous (higher) rates have already been contacted and offered rebates to bring them into line with new purchasers.

[Based on a press release.]

Share this: Facebook

X

