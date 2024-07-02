Glass Bell Award 2024 Longlist

The fourteen titles longlisted for the 2024 Goldsboro Books Glass Bell Award announced June 21 include four works of genre interest:

Clytemnestra by Costanza Casati (Michael Joseph)

Chain-Gang All Stars by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah (Harvill Secker)

Weyward by Emilia Hart (Borough Press)

Godkiller by Hannah Kaner (HarperVoyager)

The award, judged by a team at Goldsboro Books in London, is called “the only prize that rewards storytelling in all genres – from romance, thrillers and ghost stories, to historical, speculative and literary fiction.” It is given annually to “a compelling novel with brilliant characterization and a distinct voice that is confidently written and assuredly realized”.

The complete longlist is at the link. The winner, who will receive £2,000 and a beautiful, handmade glass bell, will be named on September 26.

