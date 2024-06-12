Gregory Benford at Nebula 2024: Photos by Richard Man

Posted on by

By Richard Man: One of the pleasant surprises with Nebula 2024 was that Dr. Gregory Benford was there. Dr. Benford suffered a stroke in December 2022, but he appears to be recovering well and quite sharp.

Gay Haldeman, Naomi Fisher, Joe Haldeman, and Gregory Benford (seated)

Richard Man, Gay Haldeman, Naomi Fisher, Joe Haldeman, John Hertz, and Gregory Benford (seated)

Photos by and © Richard Man.

3 thoughts on “Gregory Benford at Nebula 2024: Photos by Richard Man

  1. I’d been wondering how Greg is doing. It’s good to see that he’s recovering.

