Gregory Benford Had a Major Stroke on December 22

Gregory Benford, who turned 82 last month, suffered a major stroke on December 22.

His twin brother, Jim Benford, told the sff community today:

I flew down south immediately and the Doctors told me they didn’t expect him to live. However, he did survive and since has been very slowly recovering. He is paralyzed on his left side, can’t see the left side of his visual field. A psychiatrist has determined that he is not competent to make any decisions.

I’ve spoken with him, but mostly at him, via FaceTime and, although everyone thinks he’s improving, it seems to me that there’s something missing. My intuition is that he’s not entirely there, as of now. Deep down, he’s confused.