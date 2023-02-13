Gregory Benford Had a Major Stroke on December 22

Gregory Benford, who turned 82 last month, suffered a major stroke on December 22.

His twin brother, Jim Benford, told the sff community today:

I flew down south immediately and the Doctors told me they didn’t expect him to live. However, he did survive and since has been very slowly recovering. He is paralyzed on his left side, can’t see the left side of his visual field. A psychiatrist has determined that he is not competent to make any decisions.

 I’ve spoken with him, but mostly at him, via FaceTime and, although everyone thinks he’s improving, it seems to me that there’s something missing. My intuition is that he’s not entirely there, as of now. Deep down, he’s confused.

Gregory Benford is the author of Timescape, winner of the 1981 Nebula, British Science Fiction Association, Ditmar, and John W. Campbell Memorial Awards. His work has been nominated for a total of 13 Nebulas (winning twice), and four Hugos.

  2. I’m beyond sad and sorry for him and his family.
    Hoping for a successful recovery.

  7. If anyone would know “something isn’t right”, it would be a twin ( and the Benfords are identical, correct?) .

    Hoping for improvement.

  14. Ah jeez. I read so much of his stuff as a teenager.
    Healing wishes to him and his family.

  18. How dreadful. I got to meet him for the first time just a few months ago at a party for someone we both know. Spent an hour and a half just shooting the breeze with him and his friend “Bob” — it took me a good half an hour to realize Bob was Robert Silverberg. Lovely guy, wonderful conversationalist. Hope there’s some real progress. Strokes are so tough to see.

