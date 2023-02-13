Gregory Benford Had a Major Stroke on December 22

Gregory Benford, who turned 82 last month, suffered a major stroke on December 22.
His twin brother, Jim Benford, told the sff community today:
I flew down south immediately and the Doctors told me they didn’t expect him to live. However, he did survive and since has been very slowly recovering. He is paralyzed on his left side, can’t see the left side of his visual field. A psychiatrist has determined that he is not competent to make any decisions.
I’ve spoken with him, but mostly at him, via FaceTime and, although everyone thinks he’s improving, it seems to me that there’s something missing. My intuition is that he’s not entirely there, as of now. Deep down, he’s confused.
Gregory Benford is the author of Timescape, winner of the 1981 Nebula, British Science Fiction Association, Ditmar, and John W. Campbell Memorial Awards. His work has been nominated for a total of 13 Nebulas (winning twice), and four Hugos.
[Thanks to Andrew Porter for the story.]
Very sorry to hear that.
I’m beyond sad and sorry for him and his family.
Hoping for a successful recovery.
This is very sad news. Best wishes and hopes to Greg Benford and his family.
Sad news
Sad news indeed. Best wishes to Greg Bedford and family at this most difficult time.
Wishing a speedy and complete recovery to Greg Benford
If anyone would know “something isn’t right”, it would be a twin ( and the Benfords are identical, correct?) .
Hoping for improvement.
This is really sad news.
Very sad news.
This is very sad news.
Very sad to hear. My best wishes to Greg, Jim and their families.
I’m so sorry to hear of this. Wishing Greg the best.
I’m sorry this happened to him. Wishing for the best for him and his family.
Ah jeez. I read so much of his stuff as a teenager.
Healing wishes to him and his family.
This is heartbreaking. So hoping he is able to claw his way back.
How horrible, He is a true gentleman and a scholar. Hoping for a speedy recovery.
I’m so sorry to learn about this.
I hope he makes a full recovery.
How dreadful. I got to meet him for the first time just a few months ago at a party for someone we both know. Spent an hour and a half just shooting the breeze with him and his friend “Bob” — it took me a good half an hour to realize Bob was Robert Silverberg. Lovely guy, wonderful conversationalist. Hope there’s some real progress. Strokes are so tough to see.