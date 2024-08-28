Jeanine Swick Receives 2024 ICG Lifetime Achievement Award

Jeanine Swick received the International Costumers’ Guild Lifetime Achievement Award on March 30 at Costume-Con 42 in Aurora, Colorado.

Here highlights from ICG President Kevin Roche’s announcement of the honor:

For over fifteen years this costumer has played a formidable role, both for the International Costumers’ Guild and in the wider costuming community.

As ICG Treasurer since 2009, they have exceeded all expectations in performing the duties of the office. Not only have they ensured that the ICG’s finances have been impeccably maintained and annual budgets prepared and submitted, but they have also performed all the membership functions including interacting with chapters on monthly membership updates, contacting chapters who have become delinquent, and in a few cases the difficult job of notifying chapters that they are no longer associated with the ICG when they have lapsed….

Their exemplary service has been recognized with the ICG President’s Award on four occasions. indicating high regard for their services to the ICG; to say that they have played and continue to play a pivotal role in the life of the ICG would be a considerable understatement.

Role in the Costuming Community: This member is widely recognized in multiple costuming communities for both their participation and craftsmanship, and for offering encouragement to others. They are especially active in medieval costuming within the Society for Creative Anachronism, where they also vend costume accessories that are highly regarded for their quality and craftsmanship. They are also known for offering helpful advice to newer costumers. Finally, they are the first of a three-generation family who participate in costuming, textile and wearable arts, and competition.

Costuming Skills: This year’s recipient has demonstrated considerable costuming skills, including costuming construction and performance during various local, regional, and international competitions, including many Costume-Cons. In addition, they have made or participated in making costumes for their daughter and grandson, have been a judge or judges’ clerk, and a frequent volunteer in many roles at these events.