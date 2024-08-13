Journey Planet Releases Issue 83 on Food & Science Fiction

For Journey Planet issue 83, “Food & Science Fiction”, Jean Martin joins Christopher J Garcia and James Bacon in featuring food and drinks in sci-fi and fantasy stories. A key part of worldbuilding is creating comestibles and libations that offer the audience an elevated sensory experience along with the characters.

Contributors to this issue share varied and interesting articles, photos and artwork about made-up gustatory delights in novels, movies, etc. Cosmic culinary questions such as “What does one order at an intergalactic diner?” and “Where should we go for the best Star Wars-themed cocktails?” will be answered. There are also reviews and recipes of science fiction food and drinks available in real life!

Journey Planet #83 is now available to download.

Journey Planet 83 – Food & Science Fiction – Table of Contents

Featuring Art from Evelyn Aurora Nelson, collages by Chris Garcia

​Pg. 3 – Food and Drink in Science Fiction by Sharon Walker

Pg. 5 – Art by Evelyn Aurora Nelson

Pg. 6 – The Restaurant at the End of Fandom: My Science Fiction Restaurant by Christopher Erickson

Pg. 9 – The Best Science Fiction-Themed Restaurants by Chris Garcia

Pg. 13 – A Voyager Through Flavor: The Star Trek-Themed Buffet at the Hyatt Regency. Photos and article by Matt Capistrano

Pg. 17 – An Invitation to Ingest and Imbibe, Douglas Adams Style by Yvette Keller

Pg. 24 – Pure Imagination: Willy Wonka food and Drink in the books, the movies and in real life by Jean Martin

Pg. 28 – Three Sisters. Article and photos by Catherine Roseann Gaston

Pg. 33 – The Taste of Star Wars. Article and Photos by Peter Lee

Pg. 37 – Two photos from Spring Schoenhuth

Pg. 39 – Never forget that Luke Skywalker was raised drinking blue milk! By Alejandro Bonilla. Photos by @sanseiphotography

Pg. 41 – Bantha Burgers at the Elstree by James Bacon

Pg. 44 – Sarlaac Cake photo by Sarah Gulde

Pg. 45 – Vault 51 Budapest by James Bacon

Pg. 48 – The Bounty of Fodlan: Why Fire Emblem Fans Bring Fantasy Foods to Life By Owen B. Greenwald

Pg. 56 – Recipes for Rokeg Blood Pie and Gagh By Shelly Crouse-Monarez

Pg. 57 – A Taste Adventure Through the Realms of Middle-Earth Photos and Article by Jean Martin

Pg. 62 – The Krabby Patty -or- My Kids’ Dinner by Chris Garcia

Pg. 66 – The Orientalist Approach to the G(astronomy) of Star Wars Food by Pat Yulo

